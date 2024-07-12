Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez listing their lavish home suggests that Bennifer is really over again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the “It” couple in the 2000s, and when they reunited almost two decades later, it felt like true love. With rumors about an incoming divorce, the couple has just listed their lavish Beverly Hills mansion, and we can’t help but wonder: is it really over?

There have been ongoing stories that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are heading for divorce. The couple married in 2022 and, for a while, they looked unbelievably happy. However, this year, rumors started that their marriage isn’t working out anymore.

The media started covering them incessantly, approaching them in their private time or public events. They took pictures of the two with and without their wedding rings, and followed them home to find out whether they were still living together. Unsubstantiated claims were made on behalf of each side: Jennifer Lopez is too difficult to live with, she likes the media attention too much, Ben Affleck is drinking again, and so on and so forth. So far, there’s no official statement about the state of their marriage, as the couple is still officially married. However, their last step is worrisome.

Ben Affleck and JLo’s home is on the market

Even before getting married, Bennifer had been looking at homes to fit their blended family. Jennifer Lopez was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner, and they have three children, Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina Rose. With their huge income, they could afford basically everything, and, during their search, the two looked at several L.A. homes ranging from $65 million to $165 million, and they even checked out Los Angeles’ largest mansion, a huge building larger than the White House.

The one they went for is a $60.8 million 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, which was officially listed on Thursday, almost a month after rumors started that the couple intended to sell the property. Bennifer had purchased the estate in May 2023. The listing notes that the home has been renovated recently, and that the work was done with the “highest level of quality,” and is selling now for $68 million.

It comes with a fully-equipped gym (because have you seen Jennifer Lopez?), basketball and pickleball courts, a zero-edge pool, and a boxing ring. Privacy is also paramount for someone willing to pay $68 million for the mansion, so the property features double gates.

What does the listing mean for Bennifer’s future?

Rumors about the couple have been going on since they rekindled their romance, but the new move to list their shared home isn’t an encouraging one. The two haven’t stepped out together in a while, and they spent the Fourth of July apart, with Lopez traveling alone to Italy. However, that means little to a real married couple. Plenty of spouses enjoy trips alone or with friends, so their separate lives aren’t a concern. With Ben already living in a separate home in Brentwood, the move to list their lavish mention seems to suggest that the rumors might be true, and Bennifer is over again. Of course, with no official statement from either party, the speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

The couple married on July 16, 2022, so, in a few days, we’ll see whether they’ll celebrate their second anniversary, or if it all goes unnoticed.

