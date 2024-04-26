What kind of animal is Knuckles? 

Sonic the Hedgehog has recently taken a backseat as Knuckles officially punches his way to TV stardom.

Now that the fierce character has received his very own miniseries (and trust me, it’s amazing!), Sonic’s former rival and current best friend is finally taking center stage. Just as fans were initially curious about what kind of animal Sonic is, all eyes are now on Knuckles, whose shape and design are quite unique. Just who is this lil hothead, and what kind of animal is he?

Who is Knuckles?

Knuckles is, of course, a fictional character from the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog series and was introduced by Sega in 1994. He made his first appearance in the game Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and has since become a beloved member of the Sonic universe. A miniseries titled Knuckles, which centers on the character of the same name, was officially released on Friday, April 26, with Idris Elba reprising his voice role from the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Knuckles is known for his strength, tough demeanor, and his role as the guardian of the Master Emerald on Angel Island. He’s often depicted as Sonic’s ally, though the pair has had moments of rivalry, often due to misunderstandings. Knuckles is distinguishable by his red fur, white crescent-shaped markings on his chest, and ability to glide and climb walls using his spiked fists. Beyond his physical appearance and abilities, though, Knuckles embodies relatable characteristics that resonate with fans around the world. He is often portrayed as strong-willed, loyal, and sometimes hot-headed, but has had moments where his lovable, goofy personality shines through.

What animal is Knuckles?

Fans of the video games will have an easy time deciphering what kind of animal Knuckles is. In several installments in the universe, Knuckles is actually referred to as “Knuckles the Echidna.” Unlike Sonic and his speedy allies however, Knuckles possesses a distinctive appearance that reflects his real-life counterpart, the echidna. But, what exactly is an echidna?

Echidnas are fascinating mammals native to Australia and New Guinea. They belong to the monotreme group of mammals, which means they lay eggs instead of giving birth to live young. Echidnas, along with the platypus, are the only surviving monotremes in the world today.

In the Sonic games, Knuckles uses his powerful spiked fists to climb walls and glide effortlessly, and these are traits inspired by the echidna’s natural abilities. However, in the real world, echidnas are known for their solitary and nocturnal nature. They also have a specialized diet consisting mainly of ants and termites, which they capture using their long, sticky tongues. Additionally, they have a keen sense of smell, which helps them locate food in their underground habitats.

While Knuckles shares many physical traits with real life echidnas, he possesses enhanced abilities that make him a formidable and dynamic character in the Sonic series. So the next time you see Knuckles gliding through the air, remember that he is more than just a character… he’s a tribute to an extraordinary animal.

