Review: ‘Knuckles’ is cringy, corny, nonsensical, and the best chapter in Paramount’s ‘Sonic’ franchise

Knuckles has the difficult task of proving that Sonic the Hedgehog is viable as a cinematic universe. Fortunately for fans of anthropomorphic primary-colored video game icons, it succeeds beyond my wildest expectations.

Knuckles will inevitably be judged compared to the movies that came before. Sonic the Hedgehog became a box office hit by taking the Blue Speedster on a road trip filled with silly jokes and corny messages about found family. The movie has its fair share of high-octane action set pieces in which Sonic uses his super speed to take down the villainous Dr. Robotnik. Still, even then, Sonic the Hedgehog plays as a family-friendly comedy.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was still a commercial success, the movie had more difficulty balancing that act. The sequel introduces world-destroying threats that can no longer be treated as a joke, making it harder to land the right tone. Furthermore, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sets up the universe’s lore in favor of building solid bases for the future.

There were too many things squeezed into a single film, and Sonic 2 hinted at the limits of the franchise just as Paramount announced their expansion of the Sonic cinematic universe, with a threequel and Knuckles being put in simultaneous production.

Studios pushing too many projects for profit will likely hurt an IP, meaning the odds were not in Knuckles’ favor. However, the spinoff is an excellent addition to the franchise and a fine standalone story. Knuckles ultimately surpasses the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, perfecting their formula and wearing the franchise’s nonsensical nature as a badge of honor.

Set after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles (Idris Elba) sends its titular character on a road trip to figure out his place in the world. The similarities with the first Sonic movie don’t end there, as a human partner, the clumsy cop Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), accompanies him. Wade needs someone to train him to become a bowling champion, while Knuckles wants a disciple who can learn the warrior ways of the Echidna clan.

While each character’s motivation is unique, Knuckles is about an alien and a human hitting the road together and learning more about themselves and each other. So, from the pilot episode alone, it feels like the series is only rehashing Sonic the Hedgehog‘s script. That’s a fair first impression, but it doesn’t reflect the surreal places Knuckles takes fans.

If Knuckles was only more of the same, it could still be a success for Paramount Plus. After all, it features a lovable cast of characters and has the same animation quality as the theatrical releases. The latter is a more-than-welcome surprise since TV has a tradition of downgrading special effects due to budget constraints.

The creative team behind the series knows that Knuckles’ story is simple and could become forgettable if told straightforwardly. So, they are constantly finding new ways to explore the primary themes of the spinoff. As episodes go by, Knuckles keeps experimenting with new editing and storytelling tools in a spectacle of color, sound, and goofy jokes that will keep a smile on your face the entire time. The fact the series never takes itself too seriously gives writers and directors the breathing space they need to include every wild idea that crosses their minds, from musical numbers to training montages inspired by sports films. Because of that, Knuckles is a testament to how a talented and passionate team can turn the most basic story beat into something unique and incredibly entertaining.

Knuckles also allows its characters to grow and explore their inner universe. Despite all the funny moments and the show’s lighthearted tone, the spinoff manages to keep the emotional stakes high by forcing the duo of leads to face their past trauma and reshape their understanding of family and home. It’s hard not to think of 2004’s Dodgeball, which takes a secondary sport and gives it a life-or-death intensity, both for comedic purposes and to create a relatable human journey. That’s precisely what Knuckles does with bowling, a feat the spinoff pulls effortlessly.

On top of that, Knuckles gives us a glimpse at a world without Dr. Robotnik, proving that the cinematic universe can survive even if Carrey retires. On that note, Rory McCann delivers a terrifying performance as The Buyer, an evil genius whose presence dominates each scene he shows up. Cary Elwes and Julian Barratt should also be outed for their performances as Pistol Pete and Jack Sinclair, respectively, as they contribute to improving every episode they appear in. Talking about these characters and their motivations would spoil part of the fun, so it suffices to say they are part of the eccentric cast Knuckles and Wade will cross during their trip, who become more than comic reliefs thanks to the actor’s commitment to their roles.

Knuckles also deserves all the credit for understanding the television format – something other big franchises, such as the MCU, still struggle with. The spinoff is not a movie split into six parts but an actual TV show, where each episode has a hook that gets resolved before the credits roll. Knuckles even uses cliffhangers appropriately, ending each story chapter with a new twist that teases the next one. It’s a shame Paramount Plus is dropping the whole season in the streaming service at once, as Knuckles would have worked beautifully as a weekly release.

Of course, as is usual with TV shows, some episodes of Knuckles are better than others. Episode 4, in particular, is a television gem that shows how a story can be heartfelt and deranged at once. Finally, while Knuckles is part of a franchise, the series does serve as a perfect introduction to Paramount’s cinematic universe. Thanks to Sonic’s status as a s pop culture icon, no one needs more than a quick recap to understand what’s happening in the world, something that Knuckles offers in its first episode. From then on, anyone can enjoy this weird, wacky, over-the-top road trip.

All six episodes of Knuckles come to Paramount+ on April 26, 2024.

