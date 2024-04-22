Everything from ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ you need to remember before ‘Knuckles’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Knuckles picks up the story right where Sonic the Hedgehog 2 left it, with the red echidna warrior trying to make Earth his home. Before watching the spinoff series, you must remember the movie’s main events, lest you get lost in the details.

It’s normal to need a refresher before watching Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 came to theaters two years before the series release, meaning the story has already gotten foggy for some fans. This effect is amplified by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 never hitting the breaks and throwing new lore at the audience faster than the Blue Speedster. So, to get you up to speed before Knuckles comes to Paramount Plus on April 26, 2024, here’s everything you need to remember from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies before watching the spinoff series.

Knuckles and Sonic are powerful aliens

Image via Paramount Pictures

Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Sonic (Ben Schwartz) are superpowered aliens with enhanced strength, speed, and endurance. That already turns them into threats for some people, which explains why the government tracks them down. However, the duo’s most impressive characteristic is how they hold immeasurable amounts of energy in their bodies. A single quill from Knuckles or Sonic can power up weapons of mass destruction, making these aliens the most valuable assets for criminals and evil scientists such as Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Knuckles is the last member of his clan

When Knuckles was a child, the Echidna clan went to war against the Owl clan for control of the Master Emerald. As a result, both species were almost completely wiped out. Knuckles grew alone, learning to fend for himself while crossing the galaxy searching for the jewel, the only thing he thought could restore glory to the Echidnas. The Master Emerald was hidden on Earth, and Sonic had a map of the artifact, which initially pitted Knuckles against the Blue Speedster. Dr. Robotnik took advantage of Knuckles’s loneliness and sense of honor to grab the Master Emerald himself, turning him into the mightiest villain in the universe.

Dr. Robotnik was defeated in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Image via Paramount Pictures

After they were done fighting, Knuckles and Sonic joined forces in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to defeat Robotnik. The Master Emerald allows the villain to create anything his mind can think of, which means Sonic and Knuckles must work together to stop the evil scientist. Robotnik blows up with the giant robot he had made out of thin air, definitively ending his reign of terror. Or at least that’s what we thought, as Carrey is reportedly returning as the villain for the threequel.

Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails guard the Master Emerald

The Master Emerald is shattered during the fight against Robotnik. However, Knuckles manages to put the jewel back together with the strength of his heart. With Sonic and Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey), Knuckles becomes a sworn defender of the Master Emerald, promising to stay on Earth to protect the artifact from anyone willing to use it for evil.

The Wachowskis adopted Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails are mighty aliens from distant planets, their inability to understand how everyday life works on Earth makes them often act like children. That’s why Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) adopt the trio, promising to care for them and provide them with a loving home. The Wachowskis’ willingness to babysit the alien trio keeps Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails behind bars, as the government of the United States agreed to let the aliens free if they remain in Green Hills with the family.

G.U.N. surveils alien activity on Earth

G.U.N., or Guardian Units of Nations, is a military organization responsible for monitoring alien threats and using advanced technology to protect the planet. Of course, that means Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails are under constant surveillance by G.U.N., who ensures they remain in Green Hills. Since G.U.N. has previously worked with Dr. Robotnik, they have access to miraculous technology.

All six episodes of Knuckles will hit Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. The spinoff series will bridge the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The third movie in the successful Sonic cinematic universe comes to theaters on December 20, 2024.

