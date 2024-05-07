‘The Way Home’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

We’re jumping back into the lake for season 3 of the Hallmark channel’s The Way Home after a revelatory few episodes at the end stretch of season 2.

The network announced that the time-traveling drama would be returning for a third installment before the second had even wrapped up in March 2023. Season two ended with the reveal that Colton, Kat’s dad who died back in season 1, is back, can time travel, and will most likely be returning for season 3, too. Plus a few other discoveries related to Kat’s past (or future?) and Elliot’s time-traveling abilities. A continuation is definitely needed and we’re already itching to see more.

When is The Way Home season 3 coming out?

There is no official release date for season 3 of The Way Home, but don’t expect any new episodes this year. The new batch is expected to follow the release pattern of the previous two and air early in the new year. We predict a release window of January or February 2025.

Fans should start getting excited for the upcoming season if Hallmark Media VP of Development Kelly Garrett’s words are to be believed. “While some questions will be answered by the end of this season, the Landrys’ journey is far from over and there’s much more to tell,” she teases in a statement,

Who stars in season 3 of The Way Home?

While there are no casting confirmations for The Way Home‘s third season, the conclusion of season 2 does indicate that all the main cast should come back for more time-hopping shenanigans next year. That includes the leading ladies, Chyler Leigh (Kat), Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice), and Andie MacDowell (Delilah), as well as Evan Williams as Elliot.

Jefferson Brown who plays Kat’s dad and Delilah’s husband Colton could be making a return in season 3 after the season 2 finale revealed there’s so much we still don’t know about his story. Remy Smith should also return as Colton and Delilah’s son, and Kat’s brother, Jacob, who had been stuck in the 18th century since he was a child and was finally brought back by his sister by the end of last season.

Vaughan Murrae’s mysterious character Casey Goodwin who was sporting Kat and Brady’s engagement ring around her neck in the finale should come back so viewers can finally figure out what her connection to the couple and, by extension, their daughter Alice, really is.

What is the plot of The Way Home season 3?

Although there are no teasers, trailers, or spoilers yet for season 3 of The Way Home, there’s plenty of clues in the season 2 finale that allow us to speculate about what we can expect from the new storylines ahead.

For one, we will definitely need Hallmark to answer our questions regarding Colton, Casey and their respective origins, because everything points to them not being from the present. We’re all still trying to understand just how the lake works, too. Now that Elliot can travel into the past, this means the ability to use the magic time portal isn’t reserved for the Landrys as we’d been made to believe up until now.

There’s also the issue of Kat’s love life as Jacob revealed her 18th century flame, Thomas, who she thought had been shot dead, had made it out alive after all. With Elliot still pining after her, too, who will she pick?

