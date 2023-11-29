All the must-see Hallmark Original Christmas movies coming December 2023

There's a Hallmark Christmas movie for everyone, no matter what your taste is.

Hallmark Cards Inc. has always been in the business of Christmas, with their Keepsake Ornament collections, let alone their stake in holiday cards and wrapping paper. So while the Hallmark Channel was a weird move, we could see Hallmark Original Christmas movies coming.

Over the past few years, Hallmark Original Christmas movies have become a crucial part of the season, even if it’s just for playing drinking games each time someone has a holiday-themed name. Hallmark has been pumping out so many Christmas movies, that they now spill into the summer months to keep the Christmas spirit alive year-round. Now, with an incredible 42(!) new movies scheduled for release this holiday season, it’s hard to choose which ones to prioritize.

To make your life easier, here are the 5 Hallmark Original Christmas movies that you definitely want to make sure you set your DVR for. Of course, if you’re part of the cord-cutters, Hallmark does have its own streaming service that the new releases will be available on as well, Hallmark Movies Now.

Screengrab via Hallmark Channel

Round and Round

Yes, this list technically is focused on Christmas movies, since that’s what Hallmark has focused on in the past. Since 2019 however, the December line-up of films have included at least one Hanukkah film. Their first attempts at taking on the Jewish holiday were criticized for making the films themed around Christmas with the main conflict being how the main character is actually Jewish and doesn’t care about Christmas. But last year’s Hanukkah on Rye was decently received by the Jewish community, and it seems like Hallmark might have finally found its rhythm for expanding its holiday celebrations.

Round and Round focuses on Rachel (Vic Michaelis) who is stuck in a time loop that leaves her reliving her parents’ Hanukkah party. Unfortunately for Rachel, the key to freeing herself lies in Zach (Bryan Greenberg), the party guest Rachel’s grandmother is desperate to set her up with.

Round and Round premieres December 10 at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Channel.

Screengrab via Hallmark Channel

Friends & Family Christmas

We’ve had Hallmark’s first gay couple, but it’s the ladies’ turn on December 17! Starring Humberly Gonzalez and Ali Liebert, Friends & Family Christmas focuses on Daniella (Gonzalez) & Amelia (Liebert) pretending to date for the sake of their overbearing parents. Of course, just like every version of this we’ve seen before, as the two get to see the real version of their fake partner, the lines between real and pretend blend together.

Just as important as having the first lesbian leading couple in a Hallmark Original Christmas movie is the fact both actresses identify as queer! Gonzales and Liebert have discussed at length what it means to be able to mark such a huge milestone for LGBTQ+ representation within the Hallmark catalog.

Friends & Family Christmas premieres on December 17 at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Channel.

My Norwegian Holiday

It’s always fun when different cultures are explored in the Hallmark Christmas movies, as it gives people a new perspective on what Christmas means around the world. My Norwegian Holiday focuses on Norway’s Christmas traditions and activities, but don’t worry, romance is still on the cards.

Starring Rhiannon Fish & David Elsendoorn, My Norwegian Holiday focuses on JJ (Fish) and her unexpected trip to Norway with mysterious stranger Henrik (Elsendoorn). As JJ tries to get through the first Christmas without her grandmother, Henrik comes into her life, and JJ discovers she has a troll figurine from Henrik’s hometown in Norway. Travelling with him for the holiday, just in time for his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve, JJ not only solves the mystery of the troll, but finds out how to love the holiday again.

My Norwegian Holiday premieres December 1 at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Channel.

Christmas on Cherry Lane

It’s always fun when a Hallmark movie decides to focus on more than one couple throughout the film’s runtime. Creating a Love Actually-style story where everyone’s lives surprisingly intertwine is a lot of fun. Plus, Christmas on Cherry Lane features some of Hallmark’s top talent, including Jonathan Bennett, Catherine Bell, Erin Cahill, and James Denton.

Christmas on Cherry Lane focuses on three couples: One getting ready to welcome their first child (Cahill & John Brotherton), a pair who are empty nesters looking to move onto the next phase of their lives (Bell & Denton), and two who may be unexpectedly growing their family on Christmas Eve (Bennett & Vincent Rodriguez III), as they navigate the holiday.

Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres on December 9 at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Channel.

Screengrab via Hallmark Channel

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Hallmark Original Christmas movies are fairly non-denominational, though of course Christmas itself is seen as a typically Christian holiday. But in 2022, their Christian greeting card imprint DaySpring decided to create a more religious Christmas film called The Gift of Hope, in hopes of appealing to a more traditional audience. DaySpring returns again with a new religious Christmas film, this time giving a unique take on the story of baby Jesus’ birth.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA tells the story of new mom Mary Ann (Laura Vandervoort), who gets stranded in Bethlehem, PA with her new adopted daughter due to the weather. When the local inn is booked full for the night, the only place Mary Ann can stay is with the innkeeper’s brother, Joe (Benjamin Ayres). As the two try to make the best of the circumstances, they find that the other isn’t who they originally assumed them to be.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA premieres on December 21 at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.