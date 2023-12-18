What is the Hallmark Channel on DirecTV? Answered

Looking for the Hallmark Channel on DirecTV? As always, we have you covered.

For many, Hallmark Christmas movies are a part of the season as much as Christmas trees, presents, and mistletoe. There are so many ways to get TV channels, DirecTV subscribers may wonder — as far as the Hallmark Channel, are they left out in the cold?

DirecTV subscribers settling in with a big cup of egg nog to wrap presents are in luck: the Hallmark Channel is available on DirecTV — and not just during Christmas because if you ask us, Hallmark movies are fun any time of the year.

Furthermore, the 2023 Christmas movie schedules promise all the seasonal cheer and warm feelings most expect from the Hallmark brand. There’s Checkin it Twice, starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry, and Under the Christmas Sky, with Jessica Parker Kennedy and Ryan Paevy, to name just two.

If you’re ready for the Hallmark Channell to help get you in the Christmas spirit, the only thing a DirecTV subscriber needs to know is what channel on the service those Hallmark movies are on. And don’t worry, we’ll answer that, too — what, did you think we’d leave you hanging like (ahem) an ornament on your Christmas tree?

The Hallmark Channel is channel 312

As for which number the Hallmark Channel is on, Hallmark Programming DirecTV subscribers who are ready to enjoy Hallmark Christmas movies should head over to channel 312, either on your TV or mobile device with the DirecTV app. Meanwhile, if a mystery is more your speed, check out channel 565 on DirecTV for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and for Hallmark in HD, go to channel 1312.

And with that, we hope all your Christmas preparations are complete: presents, good food, family, and, of course — the perfect Hallmark movie, whether Christmas-themed, a romance, or a thriller.