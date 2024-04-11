Is there a ‘The Way Home’ season 3 release date?

The Way Home is a Hallmark Channel mega-success. The time-traveling family drama became the network’s first new original TV series in seven years when it premiered in 2023 and grew to become the most-watched series on cable among women over 18 by the end of its second season.

Acting veteran Andie MacDowell, Grey’s Anatomy star Chyler Leigh, and newcomer Sadie Laflamme-Snow lead the story as grandmother Del, mother Kat, and daughter Alice, whose life was torn apart by tragedy decades ago after Kat’s brother Jacob went missing. When Alice discovers she can use a magic lake on the family’s land to time travel, their entire lives change.

The season 2 finale had its fair share of twists and turns after a rather slow-burning few episodes. Fans discovered Elliot (Evan Williams), Kat’s high school sweetheart, can now time travel too, and so can Colton (Jefferson Brown) — Kat’s dad who had died in the first season. Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), now an adult, finally returns home after spending most of his life in the 1800s — and what about that ring Alice sees Casey Goodwin (Vaughan Murrae) wearing that’s nearly identical to Kat’s engagement ring? So many questions, but will they get answers?

Will The Way Home have a season 3?

Yes! The Way Home has been renewed for a third season by Hallmark. The network has teased that the new installment is coming in 2025, which follows seasons 1 and 2’s release schedule quite neatly.

Season 1, fans will recall, aired its first episode on Jan. 15, 2023, running weekly through Mar. 26. The second season followed one year later, premiering in Jan. 2024 and concluding a couple of months later on Mar. 31. It’s not far fetched to expect season 3 to follow the same pattern and arrive on our screens by the first months of 2025. Hallmark has not, however, revealed a release day or even month for The Way Home season 3.

Leigh, Williams, Laflamme-Snow, MacDowell, Brown, Macpherson, Murrae, and more, are all expected to come back for the upcoming episodes, which fans expect will delve deeper into the inner workings of the lake and time traveling as a whole.

“We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for Season 3,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement, adding that the Landrys’ journey is still far from over.

