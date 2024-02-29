Will there be ‘The Way Home’ season 3?

Are you keeping tabs on the latest time travel drama about three generations of Landry Family women? The Way Home first premiered in Jan. 2023, and as the calendars shift to 2024, fans are anticipating its third season.

All ardent television viewers must be familiar with the fantasy drama brewing in the small farm town of Port Haven at the Landry Estate. The Way Home quickly became a fan-favorite show on the Hallmark channel after debuting on Jan. 15, 2023. It features three generations of strong and independent women leading the show as they find their way back to each other following a past that estranged them.

Fans following the dramatic story of Kat, Ali, and Del since the start are now hooked on the series, and there’s no going back. Along with Alice, every viewer has found themselves on the journey to the Landry family’s past, itching to uncover the trajectory of the life-altering event that changed everything 20 years ago. Thanks to the decent viewership numbers, The Way Home was greenlit for a second season after the culmination of season 1 in March 2023.

The Way Home season 2 premiered on Jan. 21, 2024, kick-starting the adventure again right from where it left off earlier. Though the season is still ongoing and expected to run until March 31, 2024, fans are already curious about the show’s future. Will the adventure in the Landry Estate continue for another season?

As of Feb. 2024, The Way Home is not yet greenlit for the production of a third season. However, this does not mean that the show will end with the second season. Since The Way Home season 2 is still ongoing, producers might be waiting for the finale to air before dropping any official word on the next season. Right now, the future of the Hallmark original series is uncertain.

If season 2 ends up resolving the plot of the series, March 31 will be the last people see of the Landry family. But fans will have to wait for another six episodes to premiere to find out anything for certain.

Thus far in season 2, we have seen Alice’s consistent efforts to mend her relationship with Elliot, both in the present and the past. Subsequently, our main characters come to grips with their history and hold on to memories from their younger days while accepting who they have become now.

Fans can watch the next episodes of The Way Home Season 2 on the Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time/ 8:00 pm Central Time. You can check back this post for any official updates on season 3!