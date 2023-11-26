10 new television shows we’re excited for in 2024

2023 gave us Gen V, Ahsoka, The Fall of the House of Usher, and many more awesome television. Thankfully, it looks like 2024 also has a lot of exciting new TV shows in store for us as well.

As 2023 draws to a close, a new wave of anticipation undoubtedly hits, as a fresh crop of television programs are underway. From the dark and steamy Mary & George, to the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch/Daredevil, there’s so much to look forward to. However, out of the bulk of the upcoming series for 2024, these 10 have piqued our interests!

10. The Regime

Starring Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant, and Andrea Riseborough, The Regime (formerly titled The Palace) has quickly become one of the most anticipated series of 2024. The upcoming miniseries follows the year-long fall of a fictional authoritarian regime. The Regime is expected to have six episodes and will be released in Spring, 2024 on HBO.

9. Creature Commandos

This upcoming adult animation series is based on characters from the DC universe. Creature Commandos is set in World War II and follows the titular team of military superhumans. With Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn starring as two characters — G.I Robot and Weasel — and Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, fans are more than excited for a new series about lesser-known characters. Furthermore, Steve Agee will reprise his role as John Economos from Peacemaker. Creature Commandos is expected to be released sometime in 2024 on the streaming platform, Max.

8. The Sympathizer

Based on the acclaimed 2015 novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, The Sympathizer is an upcoming historical black comedy series that tells the story of the Captain, a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army. After being forced to flee the United States, he begins living in a community of South Vietnam refugees. Torn between his loyalties and his new life, he continues to spy on the community. The A24 series will be available to stream on Max.

7. The Acolyte

Star Wars is a major franchise that has been religiously expanding its universe, with recent releases such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Now, leading viewers into a galaxy of secrets, The Acolyte is set in a period that is yet to have been depicted in the Star Wars franchise. The upcoming mystery thriller takes place during the High Republic era which is the golden age of the Jedi. Furthermore, the show will follow a young Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes. The Acolyte will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

6. Mary & George

Following his recent success and fame after his role as Prince Henry in the popular film Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine is making a comeback to the royal scene with the raunchy period drama, Mary & George. With Julianne Moore starring as Mary Villiers, and Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers, the dramatic miniseries is expected to be quite an unforgettable treat. The series will follow the insane plot to kill King James I, by his lover George Villiers. Mary & George is expected to run for seven episodes on Starz.

5. 3 Body Problem

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes a thrilling fantasy sci-fi drama. 3 Body Problem follows an astrophysicist, Ye Wenjie, who witnessed her father’s death during the Chinese Revolution. Due to her scientific background, she is conscripted to a secret radar base in remote China. Nonetheless, the choices she makes in the 1960s echo through time and space, and force scientists in the modern day to face a great threat against humanity. The series is set to be released on March 21, 2024 on Netflix.

4. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

With The Walking Dead universe expanding over the years, the show has birthed multiple spin-off shows so far, including Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, and Dead City. Premiering in 2024, the new spinoff, The Ones Who Live, will be further exploring this universe. With Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles as Rick and Michonne, the series is expected to continue the story of life and love between the pair. The Ones Who Live is expected to be a six-episode mini-series and will be available to watch on AMC.

3. The Penguin

Following the success of Matt Reeve’s The Batman released last year, the filmmaker is back with a spin off series based on the character, The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell. The series will be taking a deeper dive into the character, exploring his dark past, and rise to power in Gotham. The Penguin is expected to air towards the end of 2024 on Max.

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender

A reboot of the popular Nickelodeon animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has been a fan request for years. Following the widely panned live-action film, the upcoming live-action series evidently has big shoes to fill. As expected, it follows Aang and his friends on their journey to unify the Four Nations. Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to be released on February 22, 2024 on Netflix.

1. Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox is set to make a comeback to the MCU in Daredevil Born Again. The upcoming R-rated series will follow the lawyer and vigilante, Matt Murdock, and will delve deeper into his double life. Finally, the long awaited return of Daredevil is almost here. The show will have a total of 18 episodes and will be available to stream on Disney Plus.