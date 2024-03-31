‘The Way Home’ season 2 episode 10 release date, confirmed

The Hallmark Channel original series revolving around the complex lives of three generations of Landry family women is now reaching its climax. The Way Home is set to air the season 2 finale soon. But when?

The refreshing time travel drama, The Way Home inspired and fascinated millions of viewers after premiering in Jan. 2023. Starring Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Andie MacDowell as the leads Kat, Ali, and Del, it quickly became a comfort show for all ardent television viewers. The show delves deep into the themes of family and relationships, infused with a sprinkle of fantasy that makes the tale all the more interesting and complex.

After a successful 10-episode run of The Way Home Season 1, it concluded in March 2023. Hallmark Channel then renewed the series for a second season—and The Way Home Season 2 continued the dramatic story, unfolding in the small farm town of Port Haven at the Landry Estate. The show took every viewer along on Alice’s time travel to the past as she uncovered secrets that changed everything for her family 20 years ago.

Thus far, nine episodes of the second season have graced the television screens. Given that the show follows 10-episode season orders, The Way Home season 2 episode 10 holds great significance for the story as the season finale. If you are anticipating it too, here’s when you can catch the Landry family and friends on screen for the last time this season:

The Way Home follows a weekly release schedule, premiering new episodes on the Hallmark Channel every Sunday. Episode 9 went on air on March 24, 2024, which implies the release date of The Way Home season 2 episode 10 is Sunday, March 31, 2024. The episode is titled “Bring Me to Life” and is directed by episode 9 director John Fawcett with a script from Heather Conkie.

As for the timings, the show airs on the Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, or 6:00 pm PT. For those who cannot access the channel or prefer streaming online, Peacock releases new episodes of The Way Home a day after their original air date. Several plans are available if you haven’t created a profile with the streamer yet; with prices beginning at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

The Way Home season 2 episode 9 recap

The last episode finally revealed to fans why Kat hadn’t spoken to her mother Del for 17 years. Without giving away big spoilers—it had nothing to do with what went down at Lingermore. Episode 9 opened in 2007 when Teen Elliot was devastated about hurting Kat, who was hospitalized. However, a big bomb drops when the doctors break the news of Kat’s pregnancy and Brady proposes marriage to her instantly.

Having said yes to Brady, Kat and he returns to the Landry Farm. After a heated conversation, Kat ends up deciding not to tell Del about her pregnancy and instead, takes her Dad Colton’s guitar and leaves. Back in the present, Del signs the paperwork to sell the farm to the Goodwins and tells Alice that she didn’t mean the things she said to Kat in 2007.

Elsewhere, Nick observes the shocking fact that Kat’s daughter Alice is the same Alice who was Kat’s friend in the past which nobody realized. Though he is first angry at Elliot for keeping his time travel a secret, the two later make up. In the 1814 timeline, Jacob still doesn’t want to come home with Kat as he reveals how he feels that the people in this timeline are his family and this place is his home.

However, Sussana expresses her wish to return to the present as she doesn’t want to let Jacob marry her, for fear of being unfair to Kat and herself. But in a twist, the pond doesn’t let Kat return home with Susanna and Kat bids her goodbyes and returns to the present alone. Here, she engages in a much-needed conversation with Elliot, clarifying her actions of the 2007 past.

What to expect in The Way Home season 2 finale

Given that the show is already renewed for a third season, we know that the plot won’t be completely resolved in the season 2 finale. However, after their elaborate conversation, Elliot gives Kat his time travel logbook and the two begin lamenting about Rita’s ghost tour. Eventually, Kat connects some dots and raises doubts about whether the spirit of the escaped smuggler who haunts the lighthouse is Thomas.

The finale will probably draw more upon the secret of the lighthouse spirit and see Kat on another time travel journey as she expresses her desire to go back and big goodbyes to Thomas.