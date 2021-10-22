Hayden Christensen Reportedly Returning As Anakin Skywalker In New Star Wars Show

Though the Star Wars prequels have aged poorly, there are still many fans of the franchise that grew up with those films. At the center of the prequel trilogy is Hayden Christensen, who stars as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Attack of the Clones and The Revenge of the Sith. His performances in those films are a big reason why fans have soured on them. Christensen’s wooden acting and line delivery have been the subject of many memes over the years.

However, he still holds a special place in the hearts of many Star Wars fans and it looks like he’ll be returning to the franchise after nearly two decades away. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen has been cast in the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+. The show stars Rosario Dawson as the titular Ahsoka Tano, who we briefly in season two of The Mandalorian. Little is known about how large Christensen’s role will be, but he will be portraying Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series.

Christensen has avoided the spotlight since his time with Star Wars, mostly starring in lower-budget films. It remains to be seen exactly what his role will be in Ahsoka considering The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. That likely means that the Ahsoka series will follow the character before we see her in The Mandalorian. It’s important to note that Ahsoka was once Anakin’s apprentice so Christensen could be simply reprising the role for flashback purposes.