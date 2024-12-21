‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: How did Scar get his name?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Mufasa: The Lion King makes a bold move by expanding the canon of one of Disney’s most beloved properties while making controversial changes to what other movies had already established. Among these changes lies the origin story of Scar, the treacherous uncle of Simba.

While The Lion King teases that Mufasa is the heir of a long line of kings, the prequel movie reveals that the noble feline (voiced by Aaron Pierre) was born as a commoner in a distant land. After being separated from his parents during a flood, Mufasa washes away at the shores of a small kingdom led by Obasi (voiced by Lennie James), a monarch who believes that only bloodlines can justify a throne.

Mufasa quickly bonds with Obasi’s son, Taka (voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the true heir of their kingdom. Obasi, however, wants nothing to do with Mufasa, who he sees as a threat to his son’s legacy. Therefore, Mufasa is raised by Taka’s mother, Eshe (voiced by Thandie Newton), and the lionesses. Tragically, the status quo of Obasi’s kingdom quickly changes when they are attacked by Kiros (voiced by Mads Mikkelsen), a white lion who wants to destroy every royal bloodline so he can rule alone in the world. This vicious attack ultimately sets Taka on the path to becoming Scar.

How does Taka become Scar in Mufasa: The Lion King?

While Taka and Mufasa share a brotherly love, the prince is jealous of his adoptive sibling because he gets to spend time with Eshe and learn to hunt like a lioness. Taka’s jealousy grows after the first attack by white lions, in which Kiros’ forces corner Eshe, almost killing her. Mufasa saves Eshe’s life, while Taka flees in fear, meaning the foreign stray shows more valor than the prince. To add to Taka’s shame, Obasi sends him away so their bloodline can be preserved, but Mufasa is charged with protecting the prince due to his bravery.

Taka’s breaking point comes after he meets Sarabi (voiced by Tiffany Boone). While running away from Kiros, Taka and Mufasa cross paths with other outcasts who join their search for the fabled lands of Milele. One of these outcasts is Sarabi, a Princess who also fled her country after Kiros murdered her family. Taka is immediately lovestruck, asking Mufasa to help him court the lioness. Mufasa tries to help his brother, but he also falls in love with Sarabi. As for the Princess, she is drawn by Mufasa’s nobility, refusing Taka’s attempts to get closer to her.

Once Taka realizes Mufasa and Sarabi are entangled, he feels betrayed. So much so that he reaches out to Kiros to strike a deal. Taka marks the path to Milele so the white lion forces can pursue Mufasa, setting a deadly trap for his adoptive brother. However, Taka regrets his decision during the final battle and saves Mufasa from Kiros’ final blow by throwing himself in front of the white lion’s paw. Kiros’ claw scars Taka’s left eye, leaving a permanent reminder of his treason in the former prince’s face.

After Kiros is defeated and Mufasa is crowned king of Milele, Taka begs for forgiveness. The animals clamor for Taka’s banishment, but Mufasa tells his subjects that as long as he is king, his brother will always have a place by his side. However, Mufasa can no longer usher Taka’s name, as the pain of the betrayal is too big. That’s why Taka proposes that people call him Scar after the wound Kiros left in his eye. That way, he will be forever reminded of his awful actions.

