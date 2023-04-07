Watch the first trailer for ‘Ahsoka,’ coming August 2023

Ahsoka is shaping up to be something very special. The hotly anticipated show was teased in Ahsoka Tano’s appearance in The Mandalorian, and now Lucasfilm and Disney have just dropped the first full trailer for the show.

Among many other things, the show gives us our very first peek at Grand Admiral Thrawn (well, the back of his head, at least) and teases him as the “heir to the Empire,” shows off Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, confirms an appearance from Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and looks like it’s going to feature a powerful new Dark Side user known as “Baylan.” We also now know that Ahsoka will debut in August on Disney Plus, though we don’t as yet have an exact date.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Here’s your first look at the new poster for #Ahsoka, coming August 2023 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KWUrN59YyS — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023

Right now, the show is looking like a dream for fans of Star Wars Rebels, bringing many of those characters into live-action for the first time. It’s also notable that the panel itself showed off Sabine Wren, though she didn’t appear in the trailer.

As you’d expect, the attendees at the Celebration went absolutely nuts for this. They’ve also been treated to teasers for Andor season two, The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew. Those haven’t officially been released, though there are blurry cam captures available on our pages if you want to see them for yourselves.

More on Ahsoka as we hear it, but it’s shaping up into something truly special. Let’s hope the remaining two episodes of The Mandalorian begin to establish this story.

Ahsoka will release on Disney Plus in August 2023.