Lucasfilm just released the first teaser for ‘The Acolyte’, coming in 2024

The Acolyte is one of the most hotly anticipated Star Wars Disney Plus shows. This will be set during the High Republic era and is said to be a mystery thriller centring on a Jedi and Padawan exploring dark-side powers and attempting to uncover “shadowy secrets.”

The Lucasfilm Studio Showcase is currently underway at the Star Wars Celebration in London, with the cast and creatives on stage to promote the show. Along the way, we’ve gotten confirmation that the first four episodes are complete.

The presentation included the very first teaser for the show, though sadly as it’s not being live-streamed, we haven’t got the footage. It included a lot of martial arts and lightsaber duels, which is about what we’d expect from a show set in the High Republic era. We also got to see Carrie Anne Moss in an awesome fight sequence, and the teaser ended with eight Jedi igniting their lightsabers.

Edit: the teaser just leaked, check it out:

[OFFICIEL, SÉRIE]



Voici le teaser de la série #StarWars ‘THE ACOLYTE’ qui a été dévoilé lors de la Celebration ! Sortie en 2024 sur Disney+. pic.twitter.com/I1zGuPKlvf — Les Infos Galactiques (@SW_Infos) April 7, 2023

One cool thing we’ve just learned is that Joonas Suotamo will be playing a Wookiee Jedi in the show. In the novels and comics, we’ve seen Burryaga Agaburry as a Wookiee Padawan, so it’s possible that this character may be making the leap to live-action in the show.

The teaser ended with confirmation that the show will drop in 2024, which is a little disappointing, as we’d previously thought it might arrive later this year. However, if the first four episodes are indeed already complete, that should mean they’ll arrive early in 2024.