The first trailer for ‘Skeleton Crew’ just debuted at the Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is shaping up to be something special. The show is described as a coming-of-age story focused on four teenage actors, with influences from The Goonies. The shoot wrapped in January with the show coming later this year and the first trailer has just debuted as part of the Star Wars Celebration in London.

Sadly, right now, this is officially for attendees only, though those in attendance seem to like what they’ve just seen. First impressions are that it’s reminiscent of Solo: A Star Wars Story and has reminded attendees of the group of kids from E.T.

Edit: the trailer just leaked, so here it is:

[OFFICIEL, SÉRIE]



Voici le premier trailer de la série #StarWars ‘SKELETON CREW’! Sortie en 2023 sur Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ryptneiJmJ — Les Infos Galactiques (@SW_Infos) April 7, 2023

We also now know that Jude Law’s character will be a Jedi Knight and that The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Kerry Condon will appear in the show. Others confirm it feels like The Goonies, which is certainly confirmed by this blurry cam footage.

It’s also assembled a sterling team of directors. MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts has created the show and will direct at least one episode, with the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on board, as well as The Green Knight‘s David Lowery and Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier.

It’s looking like this will drop around November/December this year, but let’s hope the official footage is released very soon.