‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ directors to join ‘Star Wars’ with its upcoming Disney Plus show

With Awards season done and dusted, Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have almost certainly needed to clear out some space on shelves or mantle pieces following their film’s sweep of accolades. Now, it turns out that the next big thing for the acclaimed directors is the Star Wars universe.

The pair have been revealed to be directing an unknown number of episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew, which wrapped filming in recent months, according to One Take News.

The series is set to star Jude Law and has been described as “The Goonies in space.” The upcoming series hails from the mind behind the MCU’s latest Spider-Man trilogy, Jon Watts, and screenwriter Christopher Ford.

via Lucasfilm

While it’s unclear exactly how many episodes of Skeleton Crew “The Daniels” (Kwan and Scheinert) will be directing (it may well be as few as one), they are exciting and proven talents to be taking part in expanding the Star Wars universe. Their film Everything Everywhere All at Once cleaned up at the Oscars, with the pair taking home the Academy Awards for Best Directing, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay. Of course, the stars of their film also cleaned up.

Whether you’re a big fan of The Daniels’ work, or Star Wars, or perhaps both, details about Skeleton Crew have been cryptically scarce as is generally the case with upcoming LucasFilm projects, however, what we do know is series star Jude Law was “awestruck” when working on the film.