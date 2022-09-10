Jude Law admits he’s been ‘awestruck’ working on ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

For the first 20 years of his career, Jude Law wasn’t exactly known for showing up in a myriad of blockbuster franchises, but over the last decade he’s become a regular fixture on the big screen in a string of big budget studio-backed productions, and he’s even heading to streaming with a key role in Disney Plus series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Having signed on for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, a pair of Fantastic Beasts films, Captain Marvel, upcoming streaming exclusive Peter Pan & Wendy, and Skeleton Crew in the last five years alone (without even mentioning the long-gestating Sherlock Holmes 3), the two-time Academy Award nominee has become more familiar with green screens and visual effects than ever before, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting awestruck.

As tends to be the case with virtually every talent to board Star Wars these days, Law grew up watching the movies and has a long association and personal connection with the mythology, revealing to Variety that he still struggles to wrap his head around the fact he’s now part of a galaxy far, far away.

“It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination. There are one or two more times every day where I’m walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can’t say. ”

Image via Lucasfilm

Given that Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios are holding a two-hour panel at the D23 Expo later today, it makes sense that more Skeleton Crew news could be on the horizon. Spider-Man director Jon Watts is overseeing the project, so there’s a distinct possibility that some new casting or story details could be made available in just a few hours.

The show has already been compared to The Goonies in space, though, which is more than enough to pique the interest of fans everywhere regardless of what D23 holds.