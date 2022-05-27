‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ compared to ‘The Goonies’ in space

Rumors of Spider-Man director Jon Watts tackling a mysterious series set in a galaxy far, far away first began making the rounds months ago, so those in the loop weren’t left too surprised when it was made official during yesterday’s Star Wars Celebration panel. However, the news that Jude Law would be headlining Disney Plus exclusive Skeleton Crew still managed to catch the fandom off-guard, with the first details on the project having also been unveiled.

We already knew that the show was going to try and emulate the classic 1980s vibe of the Amblin golden age, with the story following a lost group of kids trying to find their way home after becoming stranded halfway across the galaxy, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has now gone one better by flat-out naming The Goonies as a point of reference.

Speaking to ComicBook, the polarizing studio executive revealed that it was Watts who came to her with the idea, and she was instantly sold on the prospect of bringing the tropes of the coming-of-age adventure to Star Wars.

“Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars. Needless to say, I’m going to say yes. And so it’s just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space.”

Watts may have dropped out of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, but he’s clearly still hugely popular with the Disney brass, and we can’t wait to find out more about Skeleton Crew as it gears up for production.