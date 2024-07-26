Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool 3′ box office confirms the Avengers’ worst fear as ‘Captain America 4’ makes yet another wrong move

After over half a year away, the MCU is back on the big screen where it belongs, and it seems the people are hungry for it. The doom-laden disinterest of The Marvels era appears well in the past as Deadpool & Wolverine is already slicing through box office records like Logan does intestines. In fact, its early performance after just one day in theaters is enough to already have the Avengers quaking in their stylish yet impractical boots.

Deadpool & Wolverine breaks R-rated opening records, is officially as big as Infinity War

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

The numbers are in and Deadpool & Wolverine earned a whopping $38.5 million in Thursday night previews alone, via Deadline. As many are pointing out, this awards the movie the biggest opening for any R-rated film ever. In MCU terms, though, it’s also worth noting that this figure is almost exactly that of Avengers: Infinity War — part 1 of the Infinity Saga-ending epic brought in $39 million from previews. Yes, Deadpool is officially as big as the Avengers.

The student has become the teacher. Or, more accurately, the class clown is swiping all the attention by drawing phallic images on the board while the teacher is talking. We’ll see whether Deadpool has truly outpaced Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers 5 gets here in May 2026.

Marvel reveals Sam Wilson’s Captain America 4 mask, and the fans have thoughts

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has lots of goodies on display at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con (more on that in a moment), and one of them is Sam Wilson’s nifty new mask, which we’ll see in action in Captain America: Brave New World. True to form, this latest reveal from the ever-controversial upcoming movie is dividing the fandom. While some are praising its sleek, chrome design, others are negatively comparing it to everything from Taskmaster to Power Rangers. As one critic put it: “It’s so MCU-aesthetic in that I just think of Ant-Man and Wasp’s designs. Nothing really standout about it, it’s fairly generic.” Make up your own mind by taking a look at it here.

Galactus takes a bite out of our reality as Marvel prepares to blow your minds at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios just teased Galactus and ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ in a drone show above #SDCC pic.twitter.com/5OliavHHGj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2024

Yes, if you thought Deadpool & Wolverine was the biggest thing to happen to the Marvel universe this weekend, think again. Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con is always the most mind-blowing part of the annual event, and this year’s is particularly highly anticipated given that Marvel has the opportunity to revamp its upcoming slate to course-correct after various… let’s call ’em hiccups… with future projects. One movie we can expect to learn a lot more about is The Fantastic Four. Sure enough, Marvel delivered an epic tease for what’s to come on Thursday evening, by bringing Galactus to life in a drone show above the event’s HQ. Like the Devourer of Worlds himself, prepare to be well-fed this weekend.

