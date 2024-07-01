Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ gets a major update ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is still a couple of weeks away, but it’s already been confirmed to be a pretty fantastic event, in a manner of speaking.

Indeed, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just a year and change away from ushering The Fantastic Four into the world — a move that will send not only the franchise, but also the big-screen history of this legendary superhero team into a whole new paradigm — the time has come to shove a big hunk of coal into the hype train, and that’s precisely what Marvel will be doing at the event.

It appears as though Marvel’s first family has been given top billing for SDCC advertising, with promotional art for Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing rendered intriguingly on many an SDCC poster, indicating that we’ll be learning a lot about this flick near the end of July.

Confirmation that the Fantastic Four will have a presence at SDCC pic.twitter.com/Adi7a52VLa — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 1, 2024

It’s hard to imagine what other secrets The Fantastic Four could possibly be hiding now, especially considering how hard Marvel seems to be cooking with every passing reveal. Beyond that first announcement that confirmed not only the illustrious quartet of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the titular roles (as well as the tease of a 1960s setting), Marvel has since revealed the involvement of Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (aka Silver Surfer), and John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne in undisclosed roles.

Suffice it to say that even if, after all of that, Marvel still feels the need to take over Comic-Con with even more The Fantastic Four news, we should be sweating over the implications.

The Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 25 to July 28, with Marvel’s Hall H appearance likely to occur on July 26.

