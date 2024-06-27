Marvel Studios could preview as many as 20 MCU movies and TV shows at its San Diego Comic-Con panel

San Diego Comic-Con is the highlight of any self-respecting nerd’s year, and the highlight of that highlight is undoubtedly Marvel Studios‘ legendary Hall H panel. An unfortunate side-effect of the actors’ strike meant that Marvel had to skip the festivities last year, but thankfully it’s now confirmed that the House of Ideas will be opening its doors once more this summer.

Not only are there typically trailers, behind-the-scenes reels, and other sneak peeks on offer, but prior Marvel SDCC panels have been known to unveil surprise new castings to the roaring, adoring audience in attendance, or announce new movies and projects we had no idea were in the works. If you’ve been starving for some Marvel-ing lately then you’re in luck.

As per Deadline, Marvel’s Hall H panel is likely to occur on the event’s second day — Saturday, June 26. We won’t know exactly what’s going to unfold until it happens, but here’s our best guess at what Kevin Feige and his crew have got in store for unsuspecting, unprepared fans.

Movies

Marvel’s Hall H panel is due the day after Deadpool 3 hits cinemas, so that makes it the perfect place to celebrate its release. Expect Ryan, Hugh, et al to be in attendance. We’ll similarly no doubt get some kind of check-in — hopefully some new footage — of the three confirmed 2025 releases. And, if we’re very, very lucky, we might get a Blade update too. And if we get literally nothing about Avengers 5 and 6 we’ll be sorely disappointed.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

The Fantastic Four (2025)

Thunderbolts* (2025)

Blade (2025)

Avengers 5 (2026)

Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)

Live-action TV series

There’s just the one live-action MCU show set to hit Disney Plus for the remainder of the year, so expect Agatha All Along to dominate the TV side of things. That said, Marvel would be foolish not to capitalize on the hype for next year’s Daredevil revival. Plus, a reminder that Ironheart and Wonder Man also exist would be nice.

Agatha All Along (2024)

Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

Ironheart (2025)

Wonder Man (2025)

Animation

To be clear, there’s typically a separate panel for Marvel’s animated efforts, so even if the following projects don’t get shouted out in Hall H they should get their dues elsewhere at Comic-Con. Both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda were originally slated for this year, so we’ll see if that still stands. Likewise, expect some kind of new info on the next seasons of returning faves X-Men ’97 and What If…?.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Eyes of Wakanda

X-Men ’97 season 2

What If…? season 3

Wild card projects

Those are all the projects we’re expecting to get a mention, but the best part of Marvel’s showstopping SDCC presence is the surprises they drop in our laps. Like Mahershala Ali being announced as Blade at Comic-Con 2019 (five years later and we’re still waiting on that pay-off). So we might just get exciting news about any of the following we know are in the works, in varying stages of development.

X-Men

Young Avengers

Midnight Sons

Armor Wars

Vision Quest

San Diego Comic-Con is all set to blow our tiny minds from Friday, July 25-28.

