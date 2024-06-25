‘That feels good’: The superstar who’s holding together Marvel’s most cursed movie almost single-handedly tries to convince us all is well

There’s development hell, and then there’s the place that makes development hell look like post-production; the latter is the current residence of Marvel Studios’ hilariously backed-up Blade film, which is due out in about a year and a half and has a writer and all of two actors signed on for the project.

One of these actors is Mia Goth, one of the most prominent scream queens of the decade, as evidenced by collaborations with Ti West and Brandon Cronenberg that, if the awards season wasn’t biased against horror, would have seen nominations come pouring in for the actress. For now, though, she’s the frontrunner for Most Hopeful Member Of This Blade Cast.

Speaking recently to Deadline, Goth defended the dire snail’s pace of Blade‘s production, suggesting that part of the reason the film has struggled to get off the ground so much is because Marvel wants to make sure they deliver with this one.

[They] really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good.

Now, on the one hand, Marvel’s quality-over-quantity promise almost certainly had a hand in Blade‘s pronounced stalling, as was the case for a number of upcoming MCU projects. But on the other hand, the number of creatives that Blade has gone through is unprecedentedly severe even in that aforementioned context.

Goth’s willingness to stick up for her projects is admirable in all the best ways, of course, but only time will ultimately tell if Blade meets that Nov. 7, 2025 release deadline.

