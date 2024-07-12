Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ confirms it’s exactly as we always feared as the MCU works hard to fix its past mistakes

We back! It’s been nearly eight months since the multiverse of midness that was The Marvels, and only a few weeks shorter since Echo, but this week has seen not just the world premiere of the incoming Deadpool & Wolverine, but also brand new (or brave new) trailers for this Fall’s Agatha All Along and next February’s Captain America 4.

As the next MCU film to release after 2024’s only offering, Deadpool 3, the hype is now high for Captain America: Brave New World, even if its title might be something of a misnomer…

Captain America 4 trailer sure substantiates those rumors of it being a secret sequel to another MCU franchise

Marvel likely knew that they were up against it with winning over folks after all the bad press Brave New World has endured, which is likely why they made sure this new trailer (which you can see above, if you haven’t caught it yet) goes so hard. That said, it certainly seems to confirm all the rumors and concerns that it’s basically going to be The Incredible Hulk 2 than Captain America 4. Harrison Ford’s Ross (and his alter ego, Red Hulk) is certainly the star of the trailer, and Tim Blake Nelson’s the Leader can be briefly glimpsed too. Is this film supposed to be about Steve Rogers’ legacy or Bruce Banner’s? At least it has those sweet, sweet Winter Soldier vibes to make up for it.

The MCU finally promises an answer is coming to an Eternal mystery

Image via Marvel

It’s actually not just The Incredible Hulk characters who can’t stay in their lane, as an easily missed detail in the Captain America 4 trailer seems to tease that we’ll finally be getting closure on a mystery that’s been bugging us since November 2021. Every time a new Marvel project comes out, the fans always ask; “Yeah, but what’s going on with Tiamut, the giant stone Celestial sticking out of the Indian Ocean?” Ask no more, though, as it seems we’ll soon be able to close the book on that one. Harry Styles is still floating in space waiting for his callback, however.

Deadpool vs. King Charles? Ryan Reynolds admits Deadpool & Wolverine almost featured a right royal cameo

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

We’re almost there, guys — the wait to see how many of those crazy rumored cameos for Deadpool & Wolverine actually turn out to be on the money. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck has been linked to this beast of a blockbuster by this point. Ryan Reynolds’ personal favorite far-fetched theory, though? That His Majesty King Charles III had a role in the film. The Canadian icon joked at the U.K. screening of the threequel that he heard this and immediately tried his best to make it a reality, but sadly it proved impossible. Alas, the historic meeting between the Merc with the Mouth and the King with the Crown will have to wait until Deadpool 4: Royal Rampage.

