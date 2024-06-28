Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ leak proves it’s become ‘brand new movie’ in reshoots as controversial ‘Avengers’ star teases imminent return

Deadpool & Wolverine is now only an adamantium claw away from us, but the further afield future of the MCU is also almost in our grasp thanks to Marvel Studios’ upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con this July, which could preview as many as 20 movies and TV shows (!).

One of those? Captain America: Brave New World, which ironically for a movie starring the former Falcon, has had a deliriously difficult time taking flight. Much to the dismay of Kevin Feige and Marvel’s accountants, no doubt. But first, Hugh Jackman weighs in on Deadpool 3‘s latest trailer…

Deadpool & Wolverine brings Logan’s journey ful circle, but Hugh Jackman is not here for the nostalgia

Photo via Marvel Studios

Honestly, the magic of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s marketing needs to be studied as we must’ve had at least a dozen cameos spoiled at this point, but it still feels like there’s so much more to come when the movie gets here in July. Just look at the new trailer, which somehow gets us hyped for the return of Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth of all characters. One person who’s over all the nostalgia-bait, though? Hugh Jackman himself. The Australian icon took to X to share said teaser, posting it along with the in-character caption: “Stop bringing up my past!” You know he loves it really.

Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright teases more from Shuri in the MCU is on the horizon

via Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright has essentially done exactly what you should do if you’re a major star who becomes at risk of getting cancelled. Remember, during the height of COVID, when Wright started sharing hardcore anti-vaxx sentiments on social media? No, I thought not, as the actress won the world over again by offering up a stellar performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has wisely retired from socials ever since. Two years on from BP2, Wright is now hinting at an imminent return as Shuri, telling The View that “there’s a lot more to come” from the world of Wakanda in the MCU. She’s totally in Avengers 5, right?

Captain America 4‘s head-to-toes reshoots have caused budget to soar to $375 million

Images via Marvel Studios

Eurgh, this one stings. The much-vaunted follow-up to Marvel’s Captain America trilogy – perhaps the MCU’s finest trilogy of them all — seems to have endured one of the most shambolic production periods of any Marvel movie ever. As we already knew, the movie’s headed back before cameras after a round of wholly negative test screenings, but now some leaked details (via World of Reel) indicate just how transformative these reshoots are. Beginning in May and lasting until August, the reshoots are said to have turned it into a “brand new movie” (but maybe not a brave one) and have added a full $100 million to the budget, bringing the total figure to an eye-watering $375 million. With any luck, these reshoots have fixed all its problems, but sadly a superhero film being overhauled in post has rarely been a good thing (clue: it rhymes with Smustice Smeague).

