‘Could we make that happen’: Ryan Reynolds addresses rumors of a King Charles ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine is bound to become one of the biggest films of 2024, if not the biggest. Shrouded in mystery around its many unknown cameos, Ryan Reynolds addressed one of the most peculiar rumors we’ve heard so far — that King Charles III is in it.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film starring the Merc with a Mouth, although it’s not meant to be considered Deadpool 3. The film will not follow just the beloved anti-hero, but also another famous character: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, returning after the character’s demise in 2007’s Logan. The two will headline the highly-anticipated film, which is also rumored to feature many more cameos.

The film, which is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the studio’s 2024 slate, has been surrounded by many rumors that several X-Men characters will make a cameo, and the internet went crazy with suppositions and claims who might be in Deadpool & Wolverine. While some of the most common ones include Taylor Swift as Dazzler, there are other pretty wild ones out there, including Elvis and even King Charles. Lead actor Ryan Reynolds even weighed in on the last one.

Ryan Reynolds joked about a King Charles III cameo

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy say that the wildest cameo rumor they heard for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ was that King Charles would be in the film.



“We all then thought ‘could we make that happen?’… we will neither confirm or deny if we acted on that strange rumor” pic.twitter.com/fnneGdRqsE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 12, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is mere days away from its premiere, and fans couldn’t be more excited. After years of waiting since Deadpool 2‘s 2019 release, Deadpool & Wolverine is bringing on the awesome, and there are a lot of expectations. With the film so close to its premiere, spoilers are rolling out like hot buns, but one of them was even addressed by Reynolds. On a panel to promote the upcoming superhero film, the actor and director Shawn Levy said that the “wildest rumor” they ever heard was that King Charles is in the film.

“I heard King Charles was in the film. I’m like, ‘no, sh*t,’ said Reynolds. “We all then thought, ‘Could we make that happen?’

Levy jumped in, ‘We had a whole conversation based on that very strange rumor. We will neither confirm or deny whether we acted on that.”

Of course, the duo, plus Hugh Jackman, have shied away from revealing anything of importance from the film. And it makes sense. With so much pressure, they want to keep all the best parts for the audience to experience alone on the big screen. On top of that, come on, guys, it’s Marvel. They eat secrets for breakfast, second breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

While there might be some truth to some of the rumored cameos, we would love to see if they found a way to reference King Charles III at all.

