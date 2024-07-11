Image Credit: Disney
Wolverine and Deadpool surrounded by variants in the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine
Photo via Marvel Studios
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo we didn’t see coming gets spoiled just days before release for a barbaric reason

But is everything as it seems?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 01:46 pm

With Deadpool & Wolverine just days away from theaters, the spoilers are due to come thick and fast for the much-anticipated Marvel movie event of the year — so we’re finally about to discover if we were right about all those cameos we expect to see. Certain rumors have been so widely talked about that there might just be riots if they don’t happen — Taylor Swift’s Dazzler being at the top of the list.

Even so, there’s bound to be a few surprise cameos in the mix that we really didn’t see coming — but it seems Deadline may have just spoiled one of them. And it’s all Michael Bay’s fault. Michael Bay and his horny, talking axe.

We’ll come back to that, but first… It’s being reported that Patrick Stewart will be back for more as Professor X in Deadpool & Wolverine! If accurate, this would obviously mark Stewart’s second MCU role following his cameo as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s exactly because Kevin Feige’s already ticked him off (and had him get his neck snapped by Scarlet Witch) that we weren’t particularly expecting to see Stewart again in Deadpool 3. But apparently we were mistaken.

This is indeed what Deadline is claiming, however, with the revelation being thrown out in the announcement of Stewart’s latest project. The legendary thespian has signed up to join Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six) in Barbaric, a fantasy TV series based on the comic book from Vault of the same name. With Michael Bay in talks to direct, Barbaric is set to see Claflin play Owen, a barbarian cursed to do the right thing as he undertakes a quest to defeat a great evil, along with his “talking (and horny) axe,” as voiced by Stewart.

As per Deadline, “Stewart will next be seen reprising another popular character, Professor X, in Deadpool & Wolverine.” So there you have it, I guess, Except, well, maybe not. Scooper My TimeTo Shine Hello claims that Deadline is actually mistaken as they allege that Professor X isn’t in Deadpool 3 after all. “They’re wrong, he’s not in it,” reads the scooper’s definitive dismissal.

Given that this isn’t a Marvel-focused piece of reporting, it is possible that this was simply a misunderstanding on Deadline‘s part. It’s worth noting that the reference to Stewart has yet to be removed at Marvel’s request — unlike another apparent major spoiler that Variety recently let slip about Agatha All Along.

So is Patrick Stewart in Deadpool & Wolverine or isn’t he? Luckily, we don’t have long to wait until we find out. Catch the sure-to-be thrilling threequel in cinemas from July 26.

