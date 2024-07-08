‘I’m so here for it’: ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer reveals it’s doing something no other Marvel series has done before, and fans are ready

There was a bit of a collective sigh when Marvel Studios announced it would be producing a stand-alone Agatha Harkness television series, but now that the first teaser trailer for Agatha All Along is here, minds are being changed, and expectations are tentatively being raised.

One element of the Kathryn Hahn-led show has fans particularly excited. The short clip, which showed first looks at Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone’s characters, had a surprising abundance of horror imagery. There are creepy zombie demons, an Ouija board, and a possessed creature doing a spider walk worthy of The Exorcist.

Jack McBryan, one of the co-founders of MCU Direct, said the creepiness and mystery of Agatha All Along will be just what the doctor ordered come Halloween, while another MCU fan is hoping this will finally be “MCU’s first proper horror project,” after the underwhelming mildness of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Agatha looks REALLY exciting. Creepy, mysterious and new. While Agatha might not have been a character fans wanted a show centered on, I do think a horror genre show like this is what fans want over the Halloween season. Think this could be a sleeper hit. https://t.co/nBKLq0XjpF — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) July 8, 2024

Genuinely caught me off guard how horror focused Agatha is, but I'm so here for it. Let this be the MCU's first proper horror project pic.twitter.com/8jYugLYMqn — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) July 8, 2024

All the way back in 2022, the rumor mill unofficially teased Agatha All Along as Marvel’s “gayest show” for its campiness and combination of American Horror Story: Coven and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Seeing as most of the cast is made up of bona fide gay icons (as in, they’re beloved in the queer community, regardless of their sexual orientation), that description does make a lot of sense. The tone of the short trailer also aligns perfectly with that AHS x Sabrina crossover description.

The much more official synopsis from the Disney website promises a divinely creepy adventure down the “Witches’ Road” for Agatha after a “suspicious goth Teen” (Joe Locke) “begs her” to take him to it. This ominous place is described as “a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing” (Uhm, Billy Maximoff looking for his presumably dead mother, anyone?). To successfully cross it, Agatha and the unnamed Teen will need a coven of “desperate” witches for assistance.

Agatha All Along (yes, that is the final title) arrives on Disney Plus on Sept.18 with a double-episode premiere.

