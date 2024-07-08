Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Images from the Marvel shows 'WandaVision' and 'Agatha All Along'.
Images via Marvel
Category:
Marvel
Disney
News
TV

‘I’m so here for it’: ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer reveals it’s doing something no other Marvel series has done before, and fans are ready

Bring on Halloween!
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 02:32 pm

There was a bit of a collective sigh when Marvel Studios announced it would be producing a stand-alone Agatha Harkness television series, but now that the first teaser trailer for Agatha All Along is here, minds are being changed, and expectations are tentatively being raised.

Recommended Videos

One element of the Kathryn Hahn-led show has fans particularly excited. The short clip, which showed first looks at Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone’s characters, had a surprising abundance of horror imagery. There are creepy zombie demons, an Ouija board, and a possessed creature doing a spider walk worthy of The Exorcist.

Jack McBryan, one of the co-founders of MCU Direct, said the creepiness and mystery of Agatha All Along will be just what the doctor ordered come Halloween, while another MCU fan is hoping this will finally be “MCU’s first proper horror project,” after the underwhelming mildness of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All the way back in 2022, the rumor mill unofficially teased Agatha All Along as Marvel’s “gayest show” for its campiness and combination of American Horror Story: Coven and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Seeing as most of the cast is made up of bona fide gay icons (as in, they’re beloved in the queer community, regardless of their sexual orientation), that description does make a lot of sense. The tone of the short trailer also aligns perfectly with that AHS x Sabrina crossover description.

The much more official synopsis from the Disney website promises a divinely creepy adventure down the “Witches’ Road” for Agatha after a “suspicious goth Teen” (Joe Locke) “begs her” to take him to it. This ominous place is described as “a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing” (Uhm, Billy Maximoff looking for his presumably dead mother, anyone?). To successfully cross it, Agatha and the unnamed Teen will need a coven of “desperate” witches for assistance.

Agatha All Along (yes, that is the final title) arrives on Disney Plus on Sept.18 with a double-episode premiere.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.