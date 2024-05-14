Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in Marvel's 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus
Marvel
TV

Marvel ends its identity crisis and shares the official ‘Agatha’ show title with us ⏤ for real this time

Don't tell anyone, but we kind of knew it all along.
Christian Bone
Published: May 14, 2024 05:08 pm

Marvel Studios loves to cloak its upcoming releases in as much secrecy as possible, as traditionally the fandom’s excitement for each new MCU entry is rabid enough to do the marketing department’s job for them. Sometimes, though, it just leads to endless chaos, as has been the case with Agatha All Along.

That’s right, friends ⏤ we have another show title in the mix after being given no less than half a dozen possibilities over the time span of what feels like five years. Since being announced in summer 2022, the WandaVision spinoff for Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite sorceress Agatha Harkness (not many characters can kill an adorable puppy and still be beloved — kudos to Hahn for that one) has gone by a total of five titles so far. The show was initially subtitled House of Harkness before morphing into Coven of Chaos and then the strangely CW-sounding Darkhold Diaries before veering into murky The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe waters.

So is Agatha All Along the final, official, no-going-backsies title, or is Marvel pulling another fast one on us?

Disney has revealed the actual Agatha title, so everyone pretend to be shocked

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in WandaVision
Screengrab via Disney Plus

When the titles kept changing as much as WandaVision changed genres per episode, Marvel detectives started wondering if there was a bigger game being played here. Some theorized that all these titles were actually deliberately misleading so that the ultimate title could be revealed as Agatha All Along, a reference to the anti-villain’s absolute earworm of a theme song. Many also predicted that these were actually episode titles as opposed to the overall show title, which some thought would turn out to simply be Agatha.

Well, it looks like we were right about Marvel playing a trick on us. On May 14, 2024, the studio finally unveiled the official title, confirming that it’s Agatha All Along ⏤ which we should have known all along. Back in September 2023, Variety‘s intel suggested that this game of title musical chairs was all part of the plan, saying the changes were “more a suggestion that Agatha is up to her old skulduggery” than an indication of indecision on Marvel’s part. So while Marvel had no doubt been hoping that the reveal of a simple Agatha title would create a viral moment as everyone slapped their foreheads and went “of course!,” we can officially confirm that this has been even more of a duh moment, as Agatha All Along is both perfect and the most sensical.

As it happens, Agatha has taken so long to get here that we’re pretty sure we’ve worked out all the little surprises the show has in store, from Joe Locke’s secret character to Aubrey Plaza’s villain. Even so, let’s keep the hype high for what is sure to be Marvel’s biggest live-action streaming series of the year. After all ⏤ anything can happen when Agatha’s involved.

As Marvel also announced, Agatha All Along arrives on Disney Plus Sept. 18.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'