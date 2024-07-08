Who is Rio Vidal in ‘Agatha All Along?’ Aubrey Plaza’s Marvel character, explained

Rise up, WandaVision nation! Die-hard fans of Marvel’s very first streaming series have had to lay low and blend in with the crowd over the past three years, but now — like Agatha Harkness herself — they’re able to reveal their true selves once again thanks to the coming of Agatha All Along.

Recommended Videos

Although it was swiftly announced following the conclusion of the critically acclaimed 2021 series, it’s taken until 2024 for the spin-off series for Kathryn Hahn’s fan-favorite former villainess to emerge. Ahead of its release in time for Halloween (duh), the show’s first teaser trailer has magicked up some hype thanks to both its surprisingly spooky tone and its compelling coven of cast-members.

Aubrey Plaza people are certainly in luck, as the trailer promises that she will be a key figure in the show, even if it doesn’t actually reveal who she’s playing. So who has Aubrey been all along?

The identity of Aubrey Plaza’s Agatha All Along character is staring us in the face

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

In the trailer, it is Aubrey Plaza’s witch who wakes Agatha up from her latest fake reality — which this time seems to be a Mare of Easttown gritty detective drama rather than a slew of classic sitcoms. It’s clear Plaza’s character is familiar with Agatha already and must be rather powerful in order to cut through Scarlet Witch’s Hex like she does. However, it’s worth nothing that she isn’t seen with Agatha’s coven in most scenes in the trailer.

Plaza is known to be playing Rio Vidal, an original creation for the MCU, although she is loosely based on a pre-existing character. Vidal appears to be a gender-flipped twist on the Emerald Warlock, Dian, an antagonist of both Wanda Maximoff’s and Agatha’s from the comics. In the show, Rio is believed to be outed as the Green Witch. As this sounds like a mystical counterpart to Wanda’s title as the Scarlet Witch, that suggests Rio may be just as powerful as Wanda in her own way. Presumably, as Wanda is the mistress of chaos magic, Rio will be the mistress of another type of magic.

The Agatha trailer isn’t even subtle with teasing Rio’s alter ego, as Plaza is dressed in green costumes in various scenes throughout. Notably, these appear to include flashbacks to Rio walking the Witches Road at some point in the past. Speaking of the past, Agatha and Rio indeed know each other of old — rumors say the pair are ex-girlfriends, which if true will add Agatha to the ever-growing number of LGBTQ+ protagonists in the MCU.

Wanda, hurry up and resurrect yourself so we can witness the Scarlet Witch vs. Green Witch magic-off we so desperately need.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy