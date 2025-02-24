Fan-favorite Marvel Disney Plus series confirmed to be cancelled, but there’s a silver lining

Marvel TV is changing for the better, we hope, but as the studio moves forward with exciting new projects that unfortunately means it also has to clean house, which is bad news for those that actually enjoyed what the MCU already had to offer on streaming. What If…? just wrapped up over the holidays and now we’re learning that a cult favorite Disney Plus series fans always hoped would return is definitely doomed.

Yes, it’s sadly a dark night for Moon Knight fans, as Marvel has quietly revealed that the sun has officially set on the Oscar Isaac-fronted series. Although most of the MCU’s TV offerings from 2021-2023 were intended to be one-and-dones, Moon Knight ending on a big cliffhanger — with the introduction of Marc Spector’s second alter, Jake Lockley — hinted that it could be the exception. Especially as Isaac himself has heavily teased more episodes numerous times.

It seems the dream is over, though, as hopes of a Moon Knight season 2 have been dashed by the most reliable source possible. Marvel’s head of television, Brad Winderbaum, was asked about the show’s potential future while promoting Daredevil: Born Again, and he explained that the studio is now focused on looking forward and riding a fresh “wave” of content, rather than looking back.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” Winderbaum told ComicBook.com. “And moving forward, our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television.”

Winderbaum’s reply was something of a politician’s answer, but his follow-up comment at least made it abundantly clear that while Moon Knight the show might be dead, Moon Knight the character is not. He may not have his own starring vehicle anymore, but Isaac’s Egyptian avatar is fully intended to return to the MCU eventually. “There are plans for Moon Knight down the road,” Winderbaum assured us.

Where could Moon Knight return following his show’s cancellation?

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s definitely a bummer that we won’t get more Moon Knight, as a second season really could’ve doubled down on what worked about season 1 as well as bringing the occasionally goofy show more in line with the darkness of the hero’s comic book stories. Even so, at least fans can take solace from the fact Isaac isn’t out of this franchise for good. The upside is that there are several places for the Fist of Khonshu to show up again.

We know Marvel’s been planning to do something with the Midnight Sons team of supernatural superheroes, although the Blade movie was supposed to set that up so the studio might have to sit on this one for a bit longer. Perhaps the best opening for him, then, would be in either 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday or, more likely, 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Moon Knight isn’t typically associated with the Avengers, but he’s a significant protagonist from the Multiverse Saga so it would make sense to get him in there somewhere.

With Born Again season 2 already about to start filming, Agatha All Along circling a renewal, and more of both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97 on the way, we shouldn’t need to experience this pain again. R.I.P. Moon Knight, you were born in the wrong time.