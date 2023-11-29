Is ‘Moon Knight’ season 2 really happening? The rumors, explained

It’s wild that we’re coming up to three years of Marvel Disney Plus content and we’ve only had a single second season of a live-action series in that time.

Seeing as that season happened to be Loki‘s second run, though — you know, easily one of the most universally popular entries in the Multiverse Saga — you’d have to imagine that Marvel will be looking to make more sophomore runs in the future. Unfortunately, not every Disney Plus show we’ve received to date is suited to a season 2. Don’t expect more Secret Invasion anytime soon, for example. But Moon Knight? Moon Knight is begging for another batch of episodes.

At the end of its six-part debut season, it felt like Moon Knight had only just scratched the surface of Oscar Isaac’s multifaceted hero, especially with the post-credits scene finally revealing the existence of his third alter, Jake Lockley. And yet season 1 concluded way back in summer 2022 and we’ve still had no official update on its renewal chances. So is Moon Knight season 2 actually happening? Let’s shine some (moon)light on the subject.

Moon Knight season 2 status, explained

Image via Disney Plus

The slumbering Moon Knight fandom has been woken up of late thanks to increased chatter that Moon Knight is getting a second season. However, it’s important to note that these are just social media rumors at this point and there has been no announcement or confirmation about season 2 to tell us it truly is happening.

Word on the street has it that Marvel Studios is developing another run of episodes of Isaac’s Marc Spector/Steven Grant, which honestly is not the first time we’ve heard this. In fact, Isaac himself has been open with fans that he’s been in talks with the studio all along to return as the character(s).

“There have been some specific conversations,” he revealed in October 2022. “They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there’s no details. We don’t know [if there will be a second season], but we’re talking about it.”

Unfortunately, that’s about as close as we’ve come to any kind of official notice about MK‘s future, although Isaac has likewise hinted that he could one day partner up with the Midnight Sons in some kind of supernatural superhero team-up project. Therefore, even if a second season doesn’t happen, it doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the Star Wars star’s MCU career.

If you believe there’s no smoke without fire, though, then the regularity and persistency of the Moon Knight season 2 rumors could well mean that Marvel really is cooking up something behind the scenes and eventually we’ll get some cast-iron proof. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 maybe?

In the meantime, Moon Knight knights, keep showing your support for the MCU’s most dysfunctional defender. Because, as a wise man once sang, lonely is a man without love.