Oscar Isaac apologizes for being a ‘c*ck tease’ and stoking ‘Moon Knight’ season 2 speculation

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest, most popular, and most lucrative film and television franchise on the planet, it’s remarkable to think that Loki remains the first and so far only Disney Plus series to be renewed for a second season. There’s no doubt others that will follow, though, but Oscar Isaac wants to apologize for getting hopes up that Moon Knight is guaranteed to be one of them.

While there’s an exceedingly high chance that the actor’s supernatural superhero will be returning for additional episodes, recent comments made by Isaac have ignited speculation that major news was arriving imminently. After sharing his hopes for more Moon Knight to come in the MCU’s future, the Star Wars and Dune veteran then confirmed talks had been held.

However, during an interview with Collider to promote his graphic novel Head Wounds: Sparrow, Isaac was asked directly about a sophomore season of Moon Knight, and he walked back ever so slightly to say that there’s nothing even close to being definitive ready to announce to the world.

“We can’t definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can’t drain me of those. What a c*ck tease I am. Always been. No, I hope so. We’ll see what happens. But at the moment, there’s no official word.”

It looks like we’re back to square one, then, with the leading man evidently open to reprising the roles of Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. Based on the acclaim and popularity of Moon Knight, it seems a strong bet for a renewal, but we’ll have to keep those fingers crossed for just a little bit longer.