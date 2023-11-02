The 10 Best Marvel Disney Plus Series Cliffhangers, Ranked

In the ever-expanding tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the introduction of Disney Plus shows marked a whole new era. These shows not only brought beloved characters to the small screen but also left audiences on the edge of their seats with a treasure trove of cliffhangers. From heart-pounding suspense to jaw-dropping revelations, the MCU’s streaming offerings reinvigorated the art of the cliffhanger, captivating and astonishing fans in equal measure. In this exploration, we delve into some of the most unforgettable cliffhangers that left viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the MCU’s grand narrative.

10. WandaVision – Double Pietro

A surprising and unexpected development occurred in the fifth episode of WandaVision, which was titled “On A Very Special Episode…” There had been a lot of buildup to this moment as viewers had been following Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) through a number sitcom eras throughout the 20th century.

Wanda’s surprise at seeing her brother Pietro at the door may be seen at the end of the episode. The casting change of Pietro Maximoff, originally represented by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the MCU, added mystery and intrigue to the scene. Evan Peters, who played a different version of Pietro in Fox’s X-Men film series, portrayed the role in WandaVision.

This cliffhanger did more than just throw viewers for a loop; it also set the stage for future MCU efforts to explore the notion of the multiverse, which became an overarching motif in the franchise’s following entries. Fans eagerly awaited the next episode to find out what this means for the MCU as a whole, and how Pietro got there.

9. Moon Knight – The Psych Hospital

The fourth episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight, titled The Tomb, had an enthralling storyline development. In an unexpected and dramatic turn, Harrow (Ethan Hawke) fires not one, but two point-blank bullets at Marc, leaving the viewer in suspense and expectation of what will happen next.

Following what seemed to be a fatal fall, Marc awakens in a mysterious mental institution. The line between reality and illusion blurs, leaving both Marc and the audience in suspense. The facility is filled with elements and characters from his past experiences, heightening the intrigue.

As Marc’s medication wears off, he escapes orderlies, and a sense of foreboding fills the institution’s unstable, swaying wing. In a room that curiously contains something he’s been seeking, Marc stumbles upon a sarcophagus, revealing his alter ego, Steven Grant. Their unexpected reunion evokes a mix of emotions, intensifying the uncertainty that the asylum might be a vivid delusion or a surreal fever dream. The plot twists keep the audience on edge, craving answers to the unfolding mysteries.

8. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier – Death by Shield

In episode 4 The Whole World Is Watching, John Walker’s morality drastically changed. His slide starts with his shield fueling his ego, driven by unshakeable ideals and a yearning for heroics. The episode emphasizes two key incidents that led to his demise. First, the Dora Milaje overcome him. Walker retreats rather than allowing for himself to be humbled. After a short talk with his buddy Hoskins, he takes the super-soldier serum.

A supercharged Walker fights the Flag Smashers. Hoskins being fatally hurt in an intervention. Walker’s spiral into evil continues as he violently murders one of Karli’s pals with his shield as witnesses film on their phones, overwhelmed by sorrow. The horrifying last shot depicts Walker standing over his dying victim with a bloody shield.

7. Hawkeye – The Return of Kingpin

Following the revelation of Eleanor Bishop’s secret meeting with Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, returns to the series. The actor confirmed that this is the same character from “Daredevil,” and his storyline picks up from where it left off. Eleanor’s attempt to sever her connection with Fisk due to her husband’s debts takes a dark turn.

While Kingpin tries to stop Eleanor from escaping, Kate Bishop intervenes and temporarily incapacitates him, revealing an unexplained increase in Fisk’s physical resilience in this series, in line with his comic book portrayal. After evading the NYPD, Fisk encounters Maya, who has discovered the truth about her father’s death and how he was framed.

6. Loki – Kang Has Risen

The conclusion of Loki season 1 served as a fitting ending for the MCU series while also expertly setting the stage for Loki season 2 and the wider Marvel universe. Over the course of the first season’s six episodes, viewers accompanied the “main” Loki variant as he unraveled the mysteries of the multiverse, the Sacred Timeline, and the Time Variance Authority (TVA). It became increasingly clear that the TVA was not what it initially appeared to be.

In the season 1 finale, Loki and Sylvie meet He Who Remains, the creator of the TVA and the architect of the Sacred Timeline. He swiftly reveals that he established the organization to prevent a devastating multiversal war. Despite his warning that his death would usher in new variants, Sylvie chooses to end his life. This momentous decision, as the season concludes, installs the Marvel antagonist Kang as the ruler of the TVA and, by extension, the entire MCU timeline.

5. Secret Invasion – Death of Maria Hill

In episode 1 of Secret Invasion, we witnessed a collaboration between Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Talos. Their mission was to prevent a bombing plot in Russia, masterminded by a faction of rebellious shape-shifting Skrulls led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to thwart the bombing. The episode then came to a shocking conclusion when Gravik assumed Fury’s identity and fatally shot Hill in the its closing moments.

4. Loki – The Loom Goes Boom

In the climactic moment of Loki season 2, episode 4, Timely steps forward to attempt to rescue the branching timeline and the TVA from imminent disaster using a solution he and OB have devised. Although he’s fully prepared to be brave, the radiation emitted by the device proves overpowering, and Timely is tragically torn apart after taking just a few steps.

The remaining cast members watch in sheer horror as their last hope to save everyone vanishes, and the device’s collapse becomes inevitable. As the temporal energy obliterates the device, Loki and the others can only stand there and acknowledge their impending fates as the shockwave approaches the TVA itself.

3. Ms. Marvel – Kamala Time Travels

Following the introduction of visions of Kamala’s great-grandmother, Aisha, in episode 2, the conclusion of Ms. Marvel’s fourth episode suggests that Kamala might have traveled back in time to when Aisha first disappeared. In this episode, Kamala (Iman Vellani) and her mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Schroff), journey to Karachi, Pakistan, influenced by Muneeba’s mother and Kamala’s grandmother, Sana (Samina Ahmed). Sana had experienced the same train vision that Kamala had at the end of the third episode. Although Muneeba believed their trip was simply a family visit, it became an opportune moment for Kamala to delve deeper into the mysteries of the bracelet and the abilities she acquired in the first episode of Ms. Marvel.

2. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – The Daredevil Helmet

In Episode 5, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faces a significant challenge, and it’s not a villain, but her wardrobe. Having spent the past three episodes donning ill-fitting outfits, and Jen finally decides it’s time for a change. She consults a tailor, the heroes’ own Griffin Matthews, who bravely accepts the unique challenge of crafting garments for the size-changing Hulk. In the final scene, we spot a very familiar helmet neatly stored in one of his hat boxes. It’s none other than Daredevil’s helmet, though it’s yellow instead of the traditional red. This costume is inspired by Daredevil’s original attire from 1964, featuring yellow and reddish-brown hues.

1. What If…? – Zombie Thanos

In many ways, fans were apprehensive about What If…?’s significance within the greater MCU. In the closing moments of Marvel’s What If…? episode 5, a zombified Thanos arrives in Wakanda equipped with five Infinity Stones. But the question looms: how did he become infected?

The outbreak of the zombie apocalypse in What If…? coincides with the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, taking place two weeks prior to the onset of Avengers: Infinity War. This means that just as Thanos was poised to enact his plan to assemble the Infinity Stones and carry out the Snap, the world was already in the throes of the zombie catastrophe. Even with Thanos’ immense power, he too succumbs to the zombie virus at some point before realizing his malevolent ambitions.