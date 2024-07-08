Is that dead Wanda Maximoff in the first teaser for ‘Agatha All Along?’

Listen up, witches! The first teaser trailer for Agatha All Along is here and we cannot get enough. On the other hand, if the rumors about the show confirming Wanda’s death are true, then we’ve got mixed feelings.

The trailer opens with Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, now working as a detective and no longer the nosey neighbor the Scarlet Witch turned her back into in the WandaVision finale. She’s led by another police officer to a corpse in the woods, described as a “Jane Doe” killed by “blunt force trauma.” There’s a close-up of a gangrenous hand, reminiscent of the blackened appearance of Wanda’s limbs during her clash with Agatha in the final episode of the popular Disney Plus show, as the more experienced witch slowly drained Wanda of her powers, as well as in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after her prolonged contact with the Darkhold.

Image via Marvel Studios

Cut to the morgue where Detective Agnes claims to have a lead in the Jane Doe case, despite a feeling that she’s “seeing it wrong.” Then, as she looks at a list of dates, the name “W. Maximoff” appears next to “October 13.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting developments about Wanda’s fate following her apparent death at the end of the Doctor Strange sequel under the rubble of Mount Wundagore, and Agatha All Along seems to be deliberately feeding into those expectations by including these confusing clues in its first trailer.

Is that really Wanda in the Agatha All Along trailer?

Some folks are convinced the Agatha All Along trailer is confirming that Wanda is officially dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since we finally have a body now. But it’s never that simple, is it?

For starters, if you look closely, the card with Wanda’s name on it is from the “State of New Jersey Public Library” from “Westview Branch #53961,” which means it might not even belong to the morgue scene, and was just edited next to it to, as the name “teaser trailer” implies, tease fans and get them excited for the Halloween season premiere of Marvel Studios’ first live-action show in nine months.

Image via Marvel Studios

Secondly, if, at that point in the series, Agatha was still effectively under Wanda’s Westview spell, why would she be investigating her death?

Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, ominously informs Agnes/Agatha that “that witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell,” and prompts her to break free from it. However, as astute fans pointed out in the comment section of the YouTube video, if Wanda really is dead, then how is Agatha still under her spell? Maybe Wanda is weakened, which, in turn, would also weaken her spell, making it possible for the witch to claw her way out of it, with some struggle, but ultimately with success.

Some fan theories think that the body belongs to a Wanda Maximoff variant from another universe, or that maybe Wanda’s body is dead but her magic was so powerful at the time of her death that her energy evolved into something else. Maybe the mysterious “Teen” character played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, who everyone is convinced is a grown-up Billy Maximoff, is on a quest to find that version of his mom.

Mostly, we would urge you to remember that, as another famous show about sorcerers put it, “Everything is not what it seems.”

Agatha All Along arrives on Disney Plus with a double-episode premiere on Sept. 18.

