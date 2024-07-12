‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer’s most hidden Easter egg teases the MCU’s literal biggest mystery is about to be solved

The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has descended upon us, and while production on this film has seemed troubled to us outsiders, it’s hard to disagree that our first big look at Anthony Mackie’s solo Marvel outing goes hard as hell.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, Julius Onah’s flick looks to be invoking a swath of the spy thriller stylings that earned The Winter Soldier its distinction as one of the MCU’s finest entries. Time will only tell if the film’s final form will live up to the trailer, but a good foot forward is a good foot forward.

Of course, when it comes to the fans, Marvel movies are rarely measured solely by their storytelling quality; Easter egg abundance plays an important role in their books as well. And while this latest possibility is a bit of a stretch, its confirmation could lead to the moment that we’ve all been waiting for for far too long.

Sure looks like a giant hand pic.twitter.com/2Ii5QYWUc0 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) July 12, 2024

One Daniel Richtman has taken to X with a screencap from the trailer in tow, suggesting that that large shape in the background looks a bit like a giant hand. He is, of course, insinuating the possibility that the MCU canon is finally going to address Tiamut in a proper fashion.

Ever since Tiamut’s titanic frozen body rose out of the Indian Ocean in Eternals, fans have been impatiently wondering why none of Earth’s champions or organizations have seemed to take notice of such a geographically game-changing event. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hinted at it before, but it was played as little more than a joke.

But now, there’s a chance that Brave New World will be roping in Tiamut’s corpse as a genuinely significant setting, if not a deeper plot point. And with mutants on the precipice of taking up tremendous space in the MCU, along with fan theories pointing to Tiamut’s body being used as the island of Genosha, the timing is certainly spot on.

But we’ll just have to see what the deal is later on, when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy