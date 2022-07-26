‘Eternals’ viewers wonder when the MCU will address the Celestial-sized elephant in the room

Eternals was a mostly standalone entry in the ever-growing MCU, which is ironic as it operated on a cosmic scale and revealed new information that affects the entire history of Earth-616. The end of Chloe Zhao’s divisive debut Marvel movie even left the world irrevocably changed, and yet none of the three films to follow it — Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder — have addressed the fallout in any way, shape, or form.

And given that we now know we’re heading towards the end of Phase Four sooner than expected, people are wondering if the MCU is ever going to mention the Celestial-sized elephant in the room. Mike Murphy took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Tiamut the petrified Celestial half-risen from the Earth and asked an important question:

“[T]here have now been three Marvel movies that have taken place since Eternals, and somehow no one has once mentioned how the Earth now has this dude sticking out of it,” Murphy wrote.

there have now been three Marvel movies that have taken place since Eternals, and somehow no one has once mentioned how the Earth now has this dude sticking out of it pic.twitter.com/oIU9FrHJZO — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) July 25, 2022

He then raised another, related, head-scratcher: how hasn’t Tiamut’s stone body impacted Earth’s gravity, magnetism, tides ETC?

surely the Earth's tectonics, magnetism, tides, and gravity would all be… completely screwed up ? — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) July 25, 2022

Sure, this is a world that has previously witnessed an alien invasion, a robot uprising, half of its population vanishing for five years and much else besides, but you’d think that the literal corpse of a god rising up from the planet’s core would still warrant the occasional mention. It’s the kind of thing you’d imagine Kamala Khan would geek out over in Ms. Marvel, for instance.

Logistically, the reason Tiamut’s failed Emergence hasn’t been referenced on screen is likely because those projects that have come out since Eternals were in the works alongside it. The movies and TV shows coming out in 2023 stand a much better chance of addressing the issue. Has this inspired a new religion of Celestial-worshippers? Has Tiamut’s corpse become a tourist hotspot? Give us some answers, Marvel.