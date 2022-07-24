Marvel Studios reveals stacked Phase Five lineup at Comic-Con

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s almost-episodic approach to crafting superhero blockbusters has changed the industry as we know it, with each epic all-star crossover acting as a season finale of sorts. Taking to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige has finally confirmed which projects make up the latest expansion.

It’s been clear that the multiverse was always going to be the driving force behind Phases Four and Five, but it’s still nice to hear it out loud. While plenty of fans have been criticizing the lack of direction on display so far, we should have known better than to doubt Feige given his track record.

Kicking things off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Phase Five will also include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, season 2 of Loki, Blade, the rebranded Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Captain America: New World Order, Secret Invasion, Echo, The Marvels, Ironheart, and Charlie Cox’s return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Not every project will need (or even want) to incorporate alternate realities, but audiences (and many of the characters in the respective stories) will be fully aware that the multiverse is lurking just around the corner to throw a spanner into the works.

Topping the Infinity Saga is going to take some doing, but it’s not as though the MCU has shied away from facing up to insurmountable pressure, only to knock it out of the park almost every time. That’s an eclectic mix of film and television titles, and we can’t wait to see how it all dovetails together.