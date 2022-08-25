‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ finally addresses the ‘Eternals’ ending

Ever since Eternals, fans have wondered why nobody in the MCU seems to mention that a colossal being emerged from the ocean and was promptly turned to stone. Even with the crazy events that have happen on a regular basis, you’d think someone would at least bring it up in passing.

Well, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s latest episode finally gives a nod to the petrified body of Tiamut the Communicator, though it’s in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter Egg. Early in the episode, Jen is miserably job hunting, and begins to look up alternative careers suitable for a She-Hulk. As she browses the internet we see a link to an article titled “Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean?”

Image via Disney Plus

Incidentally, if you scan that QR code you’ll be taken to a free copy of 2004’s She-Hulk #1, which is the first issue of Dan Slott’s comics run that inspired the Disney Plus series.

You may also see that there’s a story about a mysterious “man with metal claws” being caught up in a bar brawl. Hm, probably a story of no consequence…

Whether these Easter Eggs are just fun references thrown in by a bored designer or something more significant remains to be seen, though we note that Marvel Studios keeps a very tight lid on what’s shown on screen. Either way, it’s nice to get confirmation that people did actually notice the ending of Eternals, and the events of that movie aren’t being swept under the rug.