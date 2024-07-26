Kelly Clarkson slammed for her Olympic commentary during the Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is trending for all the wrong reasons as co-hosts for the live broadcast, including Kelly Clarkson, earned the network a thumbs down for hiring them over Olympic athletes.

NBC spends billions of dollars to air the Olympics, but this time around, the network decided to have three entertainers with no Olympic ties play major roles in the Opening Ceremony.

Whoever at NBC watching live that gave the ok to Kelly Clarkson #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/ciM4tfqmAV — Bame (@tyson2380) July 26, 2024

Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning and singer Clarkson are co-hosting with usual Olympic host Mike Tirico. Snoop Dogg is there as well, earning awkward moments of his own, but Clarkson is, unfortunately, getting the most attention.

Had no idea how annoying Kelly Clarkson is — Bobby (e/H2O) (@keep_wolin) July 26, 2024

The problem is her commentary. It’s not so much what she says, but that she is just constantly saying it. Viewers took to X to complain that she is overly excited about everything and doesn’t seem to know when to stop talking.

Kelly Clarkson’s Olympics coverage is working my nerves — Kase (@kasemichelle_) July 26, 2024

So many people have begun complaining that “Kelly Clarkson” quickly began trending on the platform.

Can someone tell Kelly Clarkson TO SHUT THE FUCK UP — Mashed Potato Man #HireKlopp (@cavsfan_421) July 26, 2024

Almost every post about it involved the same complaint.

These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn’t react to everything that’s happened like she’s never left her house before. — Dan (@DanSparano) July 26, 2024

Some pointed out that Manning wasn’t exactly a great choice of co-host, either.

I don’t know how to say this without being mean…Kelly Clarkson and Payton Manning are absolutely horrendous on this #Paris2024 opening ceremony broadcast. NBC should be ashamed giving them these jobs and not to former Olympic athletes, Parisian historians, or real journalists.⬇️ — TheMouseAndMore-Adam (@TheMouseAndMore) July 26, 2024

The overwhelming response within the first two hours of the ceremony may have already gotten NBC’s attention, because Clarkson seemed to tone it down in the second half of the broadcast.

I love that the #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony is commercial-free on @NBC.

I wish it was commentary-free.

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning sound like the American tourists Parisians dread. Please, y’all. Less. — Joshua Johnson (@joshualistening) July 26, 2024

Nonetheless, no one can blame Clarkson for thoroughly enjoying being there and constantly reacting with glee about almost everything.

I feel like going to Paris to turn off Kelly Clarkson’s mic. At least America is united in wanting her to shut up. #OpeningCeremony #Olympics — Renee Larson (@iamreneejai) July 26, 2024

It’s worth noting that Clarkson is not accustomed to working an event of this size, so it should be NBC that takes the heat for any and all learning curves, especially considering that she’s an accomplished and beloved singer and talk show host who is simply inexperienced in all things Olympics.

