Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kelly Clarkson 2006 Olympics
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Sports

Kelly Clarkson slammed for her Olympic commentary during the Opening Ceremony

Viewers of the Olympic broadcast took to social media to complain about the singer.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 04:29 pm

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is trending for all the wrong reasons as co-hosts for the live broadcast, including Kelly Clarkson, earned the network a thumbs down for hiring them over Olympic athletes.

Recommended Videos

NBC spends billions of dollars to air the Olympics, but this time around, the network decided to have three entertainers with no Olympic ties play major roles in the Opening Ceremony.

Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning and singer Clarkson are co-hosting with usual Olympic host Mike Tirico. Snoop Dogg is there as well, earning awkward moments of his own, but Clarkson is, unfortunately, getting the most attention.

The problem is her commentary. It’s not so much what she says, but that she is just constantly saying it. Viewers took to X to complain that she is overly excited about everything and doesn’t seem to know when to stop talking.

So many people have begun complaining that “Kelly Clarkson” quickly began trending on the platform.

Almost every post about it involved the same complaint.

Some pointed out that Manning wasn’t exactly a great choice of co-host, either.

The overwhelming response within the first two hours of the ceremony may have already gotten NBC’s attention, because Clarkson seemed to tone it down in the second half of the broadcast.

Nonetheless, no one can blame Clarkson for thoroughly enjoying being there and constantly reacting with glee about almost everything.

It’s worth noting that Clarkson is not accustomed to working an event of this size, so it should be NBC that takes the heat for any and all learning curves, especially considering that she’s an accomplished and beloved singer and talk show host who is simply inexperienced in all things Olympics.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
I write, therefore I am. It’s my passion and my love and has gifted me many things, though I hope it gifts my readers more.