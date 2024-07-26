Kelly Clarkson slammed for her Olympic commentary during the Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is trending for all the wrong reasons as co-hosts for the live broadcast, including Kelly Clarkson, earned the network a thumbs down for hiring them over Olympic athletes.
NBC spends billions of dollars to air the Olympics, but this time around, the network decided to have three entertainers with no Olympic ties play major roles in the Opening Ceremony.
Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning and singer Clarkson are co-hosting with usual Olympic host Mike Tirico. Snoop Dogg is there as well, earning awkward moments of his own, but Clarkson is, unfortunately, getting the most attention.
The problem is her commentary. It’s not so much what she says, but that she is just constantly saying it. Viewers took to X to complain that she is overly excited about everything and doesn’t seem to know when to stop talking.
So many people have begun complaining that “Kelly Clarkson” quickly began trending on the platform.
Almost every post about it involved the same complaint.
Some pointed out that Manning wasn’t exactly a great choice of co-host, either.
The overwhelming response within the first two hours of the ceremony may have already gotten NBC’s attention, because Clarkson seemed to tone it down in the second half of the broadcast.
Nonetheless, no one can blame Clarkson for thoroughly enjoying being there and constantly reacting with glee about almost everything.
It’s worth noting that Clarkson is not accustomed to working an event of this size, so it should be NBC that takes the heat for any and all learning curves, especially considering that she’s an accomplished and beloved singer and talk show host who is simply inexperienced in all things Olympics.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 04:29 pm