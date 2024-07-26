Simone Biles’ mom calls out Snoop Dogg in awkward Olympic moment

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway, and NBC has selected an unusual array of co-hosts including rapper/entertainer Snoop Dogg, designed to boost the entertainment value of its programming despite the Olympics themselves being high-value entertainment.

Recommended Videos

The games started earlier in the week, but because the Olympics always suffer from an inability to fully comprehend the idea of chronology, the Opening Ceremony is today. For the first time ever, nations are being introduced down the river, floating in by boat on the Seine. NBC has its usual go-to announcers for much of its coverage — including Mike Tirico as the host — but also added Peyton Manning, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg to its on-location studio. This is already resulting in some rather awkward moments, like one shared between Snoop and Simone Biles‘ parents, Ronald and Nellie.

on the NBC broadcast, Simone Biles' mom just dragged Snoop Dogg for something that happened in 2010. #Olympics opening ceremony starting strong — Julia Glum (@SuperJulia) July 26, 2024

While being interviewed by Snoop and Hoda Kotb, Mr. and Mrs. Biles were asked by Snoop, “Is Simone happy that you’re here?” A head-scratcher, to be sure, and viewers were likely half-expecting a sarcastic response, but Biles’ mother stuck with simply saying, “Yes, she is.”

Lmao at Simone Biles mom calling out Snoop Dogg live during the Olympic Opening 😂😂. She clocked him bad — Ivan Ooze (@papaGemini) July 26, 2024

Then, to Snoop’s surprise, Kotb reminded him that he had met Simone before she was ever an Olympian. Clearly having been previously told the story by Biles’ parents, Kotb was happy to hear it retold on-air, which is when Mrs. Biles explained that she and Simone met Snoop back in 2010 in New York City’s Times Square.

Snoop had no idea, and likely has no recollection of it, but as Mrs. Biles explained, they had asked him if they could have two minutes of his time to take a photo with him, to which he quickly responded, “Ok. One. Two,” and fled. Yikes.

Snoop Dogg REFUSED an autograph to the Biles family at the Times Square in 2010: Nellie Biles



Snoop Dogg promised to give an autograph within 2 minutes but vanished under 2 seconds 😂😂😂 #Paris2024 @Simone_Biles #OpeningCeremony — Debmallya Chakraborty (@DebmallyaC93340) July 26, 2024

Hearing of his playful exit after two seconds back in 2010 had Snoop laughing live during the NBC broadcast, a response that Mrs. Biles didn’t seem to mind. What a photo that would’ve been, though, seeing Snoop and Simone Biles in a picture together from 2010 when Simone was just 13 years old. Too bad Snoop wasn’t in a photo-taking mood, something he may never live down now that the story has resurfaced in front of a global Olympic audience.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy