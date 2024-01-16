‘Quarterback’ season 2 release window and more

There’s a show out there for literally anyone, so long as you’re willing to look hard enough.

Recommended Videos

Deep-dives into even the most obscure jobs, areas of the world, and interests litter our streaming options, shining a light on the inner workings of pretty much anything and everything out there. Even football quarterbacks got the reality treatment in 2023 with the release of Quarterback, a docu-series providing an insider, behind-the-scenes look at the lives of our favorite NFL quarterbacks.

Its often the most visible, if not necessarily the most important, position in football, and the best quarterbacks often become stars in their own right. The likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana all made names for themselves as the quarterbacks of their various teams, and in many cases hung onto that fame long after they walked off the field.

That fame is set to stretch even further with the assistance of Quarterback, which zeroed in on three separate quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons — in its first season. Season 2 promises more of the same for the football fanatics out there, but when it will arrive — if it can even find fresh subjects to follow — is still up in the air.

When could season 2 of Quarterback release?

Season 1 of Quarterback released, in its entirety, on July 12, 2023. Its eight-episode premier season followed a trio of talented quarterbacks through the duration of the 2022 NFL season, which ran from Sept. 8, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

A potential season 2 of the series would likely follow the same format, picking several quarterbacks to follow over the course of the incoming football season. Who those players might be, however, is still up in the air, and that leaves the series up in the air as well. Until Peyton Manning — who is Executive Producer on the show — locates his new subjects, filming for the series can’t begin, and we subsequently can’t learn when it will release.

Assuming Manning and his team manage to find some willing participants, a release window for season 2 of Quarterback will likely follow in similar course to season 1. The crew will follow those athletes over the course of the 2024 season, which begins on Sept. 5, 2024 and ends Jan. 5, 2025, and release the followup season several months later, likely in the summer. Its hard to say if it will mimic season 1 directly, and release on July 12, but a release sometime between June and August seems likely.

Who might Quarterback season 2 follow?

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Its hard to say who will step up to become the next set of subjects for Quarterback, but there are plenty of options to choose from. The three quarterbacks followed in the first season all expressed their enjoyment of the process, but fresh subjects aren’t lining up to participate in season 2. Manning has been candid about the struggle in finding willing quarterbacks, which leaves the show’s eventual subjects — and its future as a whole — in question.

We can rule at least three potential quarterbacks out of the running, due to their previous involvement with the series. Its highly unlikely that Mahomes, Cousins, or Mariota will return for season 2, which leaves any of the more than 30 alternate starting quarterbacks to choose from.

Where to stream Quarterback

Season 1 and (hopefully) that eventual season 2 of Quarterback are available to stream over on Netflix. The streamer created the series in conjunction with the NFL, alongside Manning, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Omaha Productions.