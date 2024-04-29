What Happened To Rocky from 'Below Deck'
What happened to Rocky from ‘Below Deck’?

The season three star had a short-lived yet memorable run in the Bravo universe.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Apr 29, 2024

The Bravo universe is no stranger to ‘one-season wonder’ cast members, from Diana Jenkins of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Brett Caprioni of Vanderpump Rules.

While those shows bring the Bravo-verse to Los Angeles, its tendrils have spread all over the world thanks to Below Deck, a reality TV series focussed on the exploits of the cabin crew on board luxury yachts. The show debuted in 2011 and has continued airing seasons to this day, but found its first one-season wonder way back in 2013.

That third season was home to Raquel Dakota (for Bravo fans, that first name might induce a shudder), who also went by “Rocky” and caused quite a stir on the show. Rocky appeared in all episodes of season three as the third stewardess on board the Eros Yacht. 

While her run on Bravo might’ve been short-lived, Rocky left the Below Deck in flames. 

What happened to Rocky from Below Deck?

Rocky’s time on Below Deck was marked by several confrontations, including one with her boss, Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain. She also fought with Captain Lee Rosbach, which ultimately resulted in her departure from Below Deck after one season. Elsewhere, Rocky had a romantic fling with Bosun Eddie Lucas, which is par for the course for anyone entering the Below Deck universe. 

The fling was especially contentious given that Lucas had a girlfriend back home, leading him to deny their affair altogether. Other memorable moments during Rocky’s Below Deck stint were her harmonious friendship with chef Leon Walker, whom she filled in for when he departed. Rocky attempted to make an oyster dish while acting as the yacht’s chef, which caused the guests to vomit. 

As for what she’s been up to beyond reality TV, Rocky left the yachting industry shortly after Below Deck season three aired. She relocated to Hawaii, where she now works as a surfer, competitive national diver, and chef (hopefully no oysters are on the menu). Rocky has also found love, and is in a relationship with a man named Mark. Rocky is also vegan and a certified yoga coach, according to her posts on social media. 

Rocky also appears to be religious, regularly posting Bible quotes and Christian affirmations to her social media channels. Tragically, Rocky revealed in 2017 that her younger sister, Sophia Tiare Bartlow, died following a tragic car accident on the North Shore of Oahu. Sophie was driving with her then-boyfriend Sage Candeleria at the time of the accident. Rocky regularly takes to Instagram to memorialize her late sister. 

While Rocky’s world appears to have continued turning since Below Deck, Bravo is no stranger to returning castmates, so perhaps there’s still more of her story to tell.  

