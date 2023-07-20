The ‘Real Housewives’ universe, explained

The Real Housewives franchise is one of the longest-running reality franchises on television. The series initially began back in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County. Now, there are seemingly countless spin-offs of each series, with even the spin-offs having their own spin-offs. The original show has had an incalculable impact on the reality genre and made stars of its cast, including Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives concept is relatively simple, contributing to its status as a global phenomenon adaptable to various regions. Each show follows a group of the wealthiest and most notable women from a major city. The title is somewhat misleading for newcomers, as these women are often professionals and not always literal housewives. Many are single or have divorced their spouses during the course of their show. These women are more “wives” in the sense of being representative of, or wedded to, their respective city’s social and professional scene.

Inspired by shows like Desperate Housewives and Peyton Place, the series deliberately seeks out wealthy and powerful women for its cast. The personalities are big, and the feuds between them are even bigger as the women often clash. However, the drama isn’t solely about frenemies fighting; the show’s women also support each other during marriage, family, and business challenges.

Similar to huge franchises like Marvel or Star Wars, the reality juggernaut that is The Real Housewives has somewhat of a shared universe. Cast members cross over between various shows, and storylines continue across multiple platforms as part of one canon. Cast members can appear on multiple shows at once, and any significant drama can be carried over with them, making for a confusing narrative for viewers.

For those who want to dive into The Real Housewives franchise from the very beginning or for fans who wish to catch up on the latest, this handy guide will explain the franchise universe, its stars, and how they all connect.

The American Real Housewives canon

Without even considering all further spin-offs and international versions, there is the core collection of Real Housewives shows, ranging from various cities across the United States. There are 12 different shows within the American canon at the time of writing. As the franchise’s popularity progressed, more and more shows have been commissioned, and there’s somewhat of a chronological order to it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (2006-present)

(2006-present) The Real Housewives of New York City (2008-present)

(2008-present) The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2008-present)

(2008-present) The Real Housewives of New Jersey (2009-present)

(2009-present) The Real Housewives of D.C . (2010 only)

. (2010 only) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010-present)

(2010-present) The Real Housewives of Miami (2011-present)

(2011-present) The Real Housewives of Potomac (2016-present)

(2016-present) The Real Housewives of Dallas (2016-2021)

(2016-2021) The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (2020-present)

(2020-present) The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (2021-present)

(2021-present) The Real Housewives of Dubai (2022-present)

Don’t let the Dubai title fool you. While the city is in the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, it is considered part of the American canon due to its production and number of American cast members.

Within the core list, cast members have made multiple appearances across the shows and have become stars in their own right, thanks to the show’s popularity. For example, Taylor Armstrong first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

International Versions

For those wanting to go global, many countries have adopted their version of The Real Housewives. As of July 2023, there are currently 21 international versions spanning 13 countries. Depending on the viewer, these include multiple different languages and may require access to streamers with different language settings and subtitles.

Australia – The Real Housewives of Melbourne (2014-2021), The Real Housewives of Sydney (2017-present)

– The Real Housewives of Melbourne (2014-2021), The Real Housewives of Sydney (2017-present) Canada – The Real Housewives of Vancouver (2012-2013), The Real Housewives of Toronto (2017 only)

– The Real Housewives of Vancouver (2012-2013), The Real Housewives of Toronto (2017 only) France – Les Vraies Housewives (2013 only)

– Les Vraies Housewives (2013 only) Greece – The Real Housewives of Athens (2011 only)

– The Real Housewives of Athens (2011 only) Hungary – The Real Housewives of Hungary (2017-2020)

– The Real Housewives of Hungary (2017-2020) Italy – The Real Housewives de Napoli (2019-2020)

– The Real Housewives de Napoli (2019-2020) Kenya – The Real Housewives of Nairobi (2023-present)

– The Real Housewives of Nairobi (2023-present) Netherlands – The Real Housewives of Amsterdam (2022-present)

– The Real Housewives of Amsterdam (2022-present) New Zealand – The Real Housewives of Auckland (2016-present)

– The Real Housewives of Auckland (2016-present) Nigeria – The Real Housewives of Lagos (2022-present), The Real Housewives of Abuja (2023-present)

– The Real Housewives of Lagos (2022-present), The Real Housewives of Abuja (2023-present) Poland – The Real Housewives of Warszawa (coming Fall 2023)

– The Real Housewives of Warszawa (coming Fall 2023) Slovenia – The Real Housewives of Slovenia (2021 only)

– The Real Housewives of Slovenia (2021 only) South Africa – The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (2018-present), The Real Housewives of Durban (2021-present), The Real Housewives of Cape Town (2022-present), Die Real Housewives van Pretoria (2022-present), The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (2023-present), Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande (2023-present)

– The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (2018-present), The Real Housewives of Durban (2021-present), The Real Housewives of Cape Town (2022-present), Die Real Housewives van Pretoria (2022-present), The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (2023-present), Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande (2023-present) Thailand – The Real Housewives of Bangkok (2023-present)

– The Real Housewives of Bangkok (2023-present) United Kingdom – The Real Housewives of Cheshire (2015-present), The Real Housewives of Jersey (2020-2022)

There is a little crossover of cast members and storylines between international Real Housewives shows – but they offer similar dynamics and drama for those who love the American version or are fans of the version from their native country. Many international shows are not produced by Bravo, the original network of the American Real Housewives series. Streaming access can widely vary depending on an individual basis.

Real Housewives Spin-offs, by cast member

The most popular Real Housewives cast members have launched their own series, entirely focused on their lives and various business, family, and travel ventures. These do not include shows that cast members have starred in that are disconnected from their lives on Real Housewives, such as Bethenny Frankel’s talk show Bethenny or NeNe Leake’s character arc on Glee.

For fans who want to check out further adventures of their favorite cast members, this list breaks down the 26 different spin-offs by individual cast members.

Kandi Burruss : The Kandi Factory (2013 only), Kandi’s Wedding (2014 only), Kandi’s Ski Trip (2015 only), Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (2017 only), Kandi Koated Nights (2018 only), Kandi & The Gang (2022 only)

: The Kandi Factory (2013 only), Kandi’s Wedding (2014 only), Kandi’s Ski Trip (2015 only), Xscape: Still Kickin’ It (2017 only), Kandi Koated Nights (2018 only), Kandi & The Gang (2022 only) Jo De La Rosa : Date My Ex: Jo & Slade (2008 only)

: Date My Ex: Jo & Slade (2008 only) Bethenny Frankel : Bethenny Ever After (2010-2012), Bethenny & Fredrik (2018 only)

: Bethenny Ever After (2010-2012), Bethenny & Fredrik (2018 only) Teresa Giudice : Teresa Checks In (2015 only)

: Teresa Checks In (2015 only) Karen Huger : Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion (2022 only)

: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion (2022 only) Tamra Judge : Tamra’s OC Wedding (2013 only)

: Tamra’s OC Wedding (2013 only) NeNe Leakes : I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding (2013 only)

: I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding (2013 only) Caroline Manzo : Manzo’d with Children (2014-2016), Boys to Manzo (2011 only)

: Manzo’d with Children (2014-2016), Boys to Manzo (2011 only) Lydia McLaughlin : Glitter Town (2020 only)

: Glitter Town (2020 only) Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan : Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (2023-present)

: Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (2023-present) Elsa Patton : Havana Elsa (2012 only)

: Havana Elsa (2012 only) Joe Pierri Guidice & Rosie Pierri : Joe & Rosie Explain (2013 only)

: Joe & Rosie Explain (2013 only) Lisa Vanderpump : Vanderpump Rules universe (see section: Vanderpump Rules and all its spin-offs)

: Vanderpump Rules universe (see section: Vanderpump Rules and all its spin-offs) Porsha Williams : Porsha’s Having a Baby (2019 only), Porsha’s Family Matters (2021-2022)

: Porsha’s Having a Baby (2019 only), Porsha’s Family Matters (2021-2022) Kim Zolciak: Don’t Be Tardy (2012-2020)

The above list refers to official spin-offs produced by the Bravo network. These spin-offs are direct continuations of ongoing cast storylines on The Real Housewives. For “unofficial” spin-offs that appear on other networks, the following list comprises shows that center on Real Housewives cast members.

Bethenny Frankel : The Big Shot with Bethenny (2021 only)

: The Big Shot with Bethenny (2021 only) Yolanda Hadid : Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid (2018 only)

: Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid (2018 only) Dina Manzo: Dina’s Party (2012 only)

Dina’s Party (2012 only) Lisa Rinna : Harry Loves Lisa (2010 only)

: Harry Loves Lisa (2010 only) Lisa Vanderpump : Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (2021 only)

: Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump (2021 only) Lisa Wu: Hollywood Divas (2014-2016)

All listed unofficial spin-offs were produced after the cast member’s first appearance on The Real Housewives. For example, shows like Denise Richard’s 2008 series Denise Richards: It’s Complicated are not listed, as Richards first appeared on the show in 2019. These do not count as spin-offs, as they are not directly connected to The Real Housewives universe and do not continue the core series’ storylines.

Vanderpump Rules and all its spin-offs

The Real Housewives universe cannot be fully discussed without discussing Vanderpump Rules and its unmatched success. The spin-off’s gripping storylines and captivating cast gave the series a level of popularity among fans, making it stand on its own, and not just as a continuation of the original series. Arguably, there is a Vanderpump universe of its own, as the series has spawned many of its own spin-offs from its own unique storylines and cast members.

Lisa Vanderpump was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2010 and remained so until she exited the series in 2019. The English businesswoman quickly became a fan favorite of the show, thanks to her fiery personality and honest, oftentimes emotional, narrative throughout the series.

Two years into her tenure on Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump filmed a pilot for a spin-off that would eventually become Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Vanderpump was joined by a cast of her business partners, staff, and family members for the series. An owner of over 30 bars and restaurants, Vanderpump Rules follows the ups and downs of those within the restaurant empire.

The spin-off’s initial premise focused on Schena Shay, a new employee of Lisa’s, as she adapts to the Vanderpump world. The series’ compelling narrative and immense popularity have spawned multiple spin-offs of its own, even without Lisa Vanderpump. Official spin-off shows include:

Vanderpump Rules Aftershow (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Summer House (2017-present)

(2017-present) Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky (2017 only)

(2017 only) Vanderpump Dogs (2021-present)

Summer House initially started as a backdoor pilot in the Vanderpump Rules season 5 episode “Summer House Rules”, featuring prominent cast members Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder. Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky is a spin-off of main cast member Jax Taylor and future wife (and later a main cast Vanderpump Rules member) Brittany Cartwright. According to Variety, the couple is set to star in a new, unnamed spin-off with Kristen Doute.