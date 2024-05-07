When does ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 start?

Ladies, gentlemen, and Love Island fans all across America — I got a text! Love Island: USA is back and better than ever for season 6, arriving even sooner than you might think…

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series — with the American iteration streaming exclusively on Peacock — Love Island: USA brings a group of sexy singles together in a stunning Fijian villa to look for love with one another, as well as vie for a massive cash prize. With recoupling ceremonies and dumpings that are sure to leave your jaws dropped, as well as hot new bombshells that arrive every so often to shake up the current couples, Love Island: USA will undoubtedly have your eyes glued to your television screen almost every night, jam-packed with juicy drama, and season 6 will be no exception.

According to a synopsis for season 6, contestants (also known as islanders) will “face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges, and even a few surprise guests,” but when will it finally grace our television screens? Today (May 7), Peacock shared the official premiere date via social media — as well as a sneak peek of the brand new host of the hit competition show — in a Barbie-esque teaser trailer. Keep scrolling to find out all of the nitty gritty details for yourself…

Love Island: USA season 6 will premiere on June 11

In the teaser trailer — which shows the season 6 host, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, channeling her inner Barbie while heading off to the Fijian villa, enjoying the sunshine, riding a moped, sitting atop a plane, parachuting, surfing, and more — narrator Iain Stirling announces that Love Island: USA will premiere on June 11.

Naturally, fans of the hit competition show took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm for both the sooner-than-expected premiere date, as well as Madix’s hosting debut (with the exception of guest hosting a few challenges on season 5 of Love Island: USA and season 1 of Love Island Games):

“Omfggggg yessssssss soooooo excited for this and happy for the queeennnnn to host! @arianamadix 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼” “@iaindoesjokes and @arianamadix on my screen for my favorite show of all time?! I’m so excited!!! 😍😍😍🩷🩷” “Summer is going to be lit 🔥” “Summer is SAVED ❤️‍🔥”

With this teaser trailer alone, it looks like season 6 of Love Island: USA is gearing up to trump all of the others. After all, Ariana Madix is a real life Barbie!

Nonetheless, be sure to mark your calendars and renew your Peacock subscriptions, as well as keep up with @loveislandusa on social media for updates regarding the season 6 cast and more. It is impossible to know for sure until the cast is announced, but hopefully some hunks and heartthrobs will be gracing our television screens this summer!

