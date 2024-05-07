‘911’: Why is Kenneth Choi’s character called Chimney?

911 has a strong cast of beloved and quirky characters, and fans have long wondered why Howard Han (Kenneth Choi) goes by “Chimney.”

At the end of season 7 episode 6, “There Goes The Groom,” Chimney disappeared before his wedding to Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt). In the final scene, he inquired, “Why do they call me Chimney?” which made us curious about it all over again…

Chimney’s 911 nickname, explained

Screenshot via ABC

As of season 7 of 911, fans have never learned the reason why Kenneth Choi’s character is called Chimney. Although his co-workers have mentioned his nickname from time to time, no one has come right out and given a real explanation.

In a 2023 interview with TV Guide, Choi said he came up with a “theory” and began portraying Chimney based on this line of thinking. While he kept his theory a secret, he explained that he has given fans clues based on “physical manifestations.” Although Choi feels that he has been very clear, he said that viewers are still stuck as to why Chimney has the name he does. Choi said, “They’ve had characters play it in a way where it’s this huge kind of ‘Oh my God,’ existential revelation” but he feels it’s “simple.”

While of course it’s frustrating that we still don’t know how this nickname came to be, it’s a humorous quirk of the show. It also proves how close the main characters are to Chimney. It would definitely be awkward if Bobby (Peter Krause) or Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) randomly explained where Chimney got his name since that would be some pretty rough exposition.

If Chimney was a less compelling character, there wouldn’t be such interest in his name. But like Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy Kincaid (Lou Ferigno Jr.), Chimney is a well-drawn and endearing character who tries to do the right thing for his family and co-workers. Maybe we’ll find out the truth about his name by the series finale…



