Here’s how you can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 13

If you enjoy reality entertainment, drama, and getting a peek inside the lives of the upper crust, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the show for you. And if things go well, season 13 will be one to look out for.

The Real Housewives universe is ever-expanding, and after a decade on air, RHOBH still attracts the attention of drama-loving viewers. Granted, season 12 wasn’t exactly what fans were expecting, and it disappointed many, but with a new year comes a new season, and by extension, new stories to be told.

Following the cast of its previous installment, RHOBH season 13 will have to make up for the wrongdoings of its predecessor, and we’ll be here to judge whether or not it accomplishes that. The only way to know how good or bad this season is, though, is by following it through its ups and downs, and to do that, fans have to know where to watch it.

Where to watch season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 air on Bravo, so if you want to be among the first viewers to see what goes down this season, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesdays at 7pm CT. Don’t worry if cable TV isn’t really your thing, though, as there are other options.

Season 13 episodes will also be made available to stream simultaneously on Peacock, Fubo, and DirecTV. If you don’t mind watching episodes a bit later, Prime Video and Apple TV are solid options for you, as they’re released on these platforms the day after they air.

As you see, there are plenty of different ways to follow season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and no reason not to dive into it.