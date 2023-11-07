In a sad, perhaps not surprising, turn of events, Captain Lee Rosbach has announced that he is setting sail and leaving Below Deck after ten seasons on the show. During BravoCon this weekend, the Bravo network confirmed that their upcoming 11th season of the cult reality series will not feature the fan-favorite cast member. The new chapter is set to begin airing in February 2024.

Along with the announcement regarding Rosbach’s departure, it was confirmed that Captain Lee’s role will be filled by another Below Deck cast member who will be a familiar face to fans. Captain Kerry Titheradge, known to viewers through the spin-off series Below Deck Adventure, will take over duties in the next season of the flagship show, as confirmed in an exclusive teaser.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Titheradge said in a nod to Rosbach, as he is shown at the helm of the M/Y St. David, “but I like it that way.”

Aside from the new Captain’s subtle comments, little explanation is given in the teaser as to why Rosbach has left the series. Here’s what you need to know about the iconic boss’ departure.

Why did Captain Lee leave ‘Below Deck?’

Viewers of Below Deck season 10 will recall that Captain Lee Rosbach left the mega yacht mid-charter after his ongoing nerve problem worsened. The reality star used crutches to aid the issue, but his health prevented him from performing his duties.

“One of my biggest problems now is I’m not able to observe,” Rosbach said in a confessional. “I don’t know who’s doing what; it’s my job.”

“I owe it to my crew to do right by them,” the 73-year-old said before announcing his departure to his staff. “They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective; he should be putting the best interests of his crew first.”

However, Captain Lee himself seems to possibly be contradicting the public image Bravo has put out regarding his exit from the series. When asked by user @ShenaMorales20 about leaving the series over “ongoing health issues” and whether his departure was his decision, the sea Captain stated that he wasn’t invited back for season 11.

Whether or not Captain Lee is accepting of the decision and whether he agrees with it is difficult to determine from his five-word tweet. Behind-the-scenes casting procedures for reality shows are typically kept under wraps, so Rosbach’s relationship with Below Deck and what he can say publicly may be restricted, especially if he has signed an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

Rosbach has also not stated if he can continue working as a Captain amid his health issues, which may factor into Bravo’s decision. Nonetheless, many fans will no doubt wish the best for the Captain and hope he can return to the franchise in some capacity soon.