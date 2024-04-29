For 17 seasons (yes, you read that right), fans have been devouring the melodramatic exploits of the Alberta-based family ranch of Heartland, a long-running Canadian soap that debuted in 2008.

In the time since, audiences have witnessed custody battles, romantic betrayals, and multiple deaths, with castmate Graham Wardle (who plays fan-favorite Ty Borden) remaining a staple throughout the series’ run, at least until 2021.

Ty had been a character on Heartland since its first season, being a ranch hand (and bonafide heartthrob) who becomes the longtime partner of protagonist Amy Fleming (played by Amber Marshall). Ty’s tenure on the show saw him rise through the ranks of the ranch, propose to Amy, and eventually become a foster parent, but much to the shock of Heartland fans, his storyline abruptly ended at the beginning of season 14.

For those wondering what happened to Ty on Heartland, it’s time to grab some tissues.

What happened to Ty on Heartland?

In Heartland’s season 14 premiere, Ty Borden met his shocking end. The finale of the previous season saw Ty being accidentally shot by a nearby poacher, though at the time he survived that incident. By the time season 14 began, things seemed to be going well for both Ty and Amy, at least until he was shown collapsing while tending to Spartan, one of the horses on the ranch. After Amy rushes him to hospital, viewers learn that the gunshot wound from season 13 resulted in deep vein thrombosis, causing a blood clot that ultimately took his life.

Much of the remaining season focuses on the aftermath of Ty’s death, as Amy grapples with grief and begins life as a single parent to Lyndy. While the death of Ty came as a shock to legions of Heartland fans, it appears to have been in the works for some time for Graham Wardle, who revealed his departure from the show came with much consideration.

At the time of his exit, Wardle said the decision was made over a few years and would allow him to pursue other opportunities given his years-long commitment to the show. “I’m following my heart,” Wardle revealed in a post-premiere interview, “I don’t know where it’s leading me, but that’s what life is about.”

As for what he’s been up to following his stint on Heartland, Wardle hosts the podcast Time Has Come, in which he interviews experts from various fields about finding the wonder and awe in life.

While it took some time, Amy has seemingly moved on in the wake of Ty’s death, finding a love interest in Finn (played by Robert Cormier) throughout season 16.

