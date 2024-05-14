‘All American Homecoming’ season 3 release date confirmed

The All American spinoff All American Homecoming thankfully got renewed for a third season, and there is now a release date. After the backdoor pilot aired as part of All American season 3 back in 2021, fans could tell that this new show would be a winner.

All American: Homecoming premiered in 2022 on The CW. While All American was inspired by a real story, the spin-off tells the story of Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya). The actor appeared in seasons 2 through 5 of the original series. While her storyline focused on her relationship with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and deciding to find a couple to adopt her baby, the spin-off is all about Simone’s goal of becoming a successful tennis player and her time at Bringston University.

We’re excited to see what happens to Simone next. When will we get new episodes of All American: Homecoming on The CW?

When will season 3 of All American: Homecoming premiere?

Screenshot via The CW

Variety reported the release date for All American: Homecoming season 3 is July 8th, 2024. The season 3 premiere will air at 9 pm ET.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The CW drama saw Simone developing as a tennis player while dealing with new friendships and a memorable love triangle. Like many spin-offs, it’s possible to watch the series without having seen the original, although it would be a shame to miss out. It’s also a good idea to watch All American to have a better and fuller understanding of Simone’s backstory, including the plotline surrounding her son Shay’s birth and adoption.

What cast members are coming back for All American: Homecoming season 3?

While many All American: Homecoming cast members are returning, several main characters are now recurring characters, which is the biggest change that fans should know about.

According to Just Jared Jr., Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), Coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict), and Nathaniel Hardin (Rhoyle Ivy King) are recurring characters now. It also seems that Damon will join that list. Netta Walker, Sylvester Powell, Mitchell Edwards, and of course, Geffri Maya are still series regulars.

What will happen in All American: Homecoming season 3?

Screenshot via The CW

We’ll have to be patient for the season 3 premiere of All American: Homecoming as there aren’t any confirmed story details. But considering that season 2 finished with Simone about to pick whether she wants to be with Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) or Damon, we know that the season 3 premiere will finally tell us who she decided to be with. We’ll definitely be tuning into these new episodes along with season 6 of All American.

Season 3 will also continue to explore Simone’s time at the HBCU Bringston University. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll told Teen Vogue that HBCUs are “somewhere that is set up for you to survive, embrace your culture, excel, and find yourself in the process.”

In March 2024, Carroll explained to Deadline that there will be a time jump. She also mentioned “the new direction we’ve taken the show in.” We’re definitely ready.

